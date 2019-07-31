Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere is the latest Eagle named to the STATS preseason Walter Payton Award watch list.
The dual-threat junior accounted for 2,450 yards 24 touchdowns through the air in 2018 while racking up 606 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground, helping EWU reach the FCS national title game.
Barriere didn’t start until Week 6 last season after former EWU quarterback Gage Gubrud went down with a season-ending toe injury.
The Los Angeles native joins several former EWU star quarterbacks to be in the running the award, given to the best offensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision.
Gubrud (2016) and Vernon Adams (2013 and 2014) were finalists in recent years and ex-EWU record-breaking receiver and current Los Angeles Rams starter Cooper Kupp won the award in 2015.
Quarterbacks Erik Meyer (2005) and Bo Levi Mitchell (2010) were the first two EWU players to win the coveted award.
Other Big Sky Conference talents named to the 2019 preseason watch list include UC Davis quarterback Jake Maier, Northern Arizona quarterback Case Cookus, Montana State two-way player Troy Andersen and Portland State tight end Charlie Taumoepeau.
Big Sky preseason favorite EWU begins practice Sunday and opens its season Aug. 31 at Washington