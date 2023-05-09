YAKIMA — The Eastmont and Wenatchee high school boys' golf teams made the trip back to the Apple Tree Golf Course in Yakima for the last POD of the regular season. The weather was optimal and Eastmont’s cumulative team score of 319 earned them another second-place finish. Wenatchee placed fourth.
Cal Anderson led Eastmont after scoring a 74. Andrew Pope was one stroke behind with a 75, Andy Hobson had an 80, Lucas Babst shot an 81, Adrien Ruffins scored an 83 and Noah Whittle finished with a 90.
“Great performances from Adrien and Lucas,” said Eastmont head coach Spencer Ellis. “Looking forward to districts next week.”
With the regular season in the bag, the Big Nine boys' golf standings were finalized. Overall, Eastmont placed second after West Valley and Wenatchee placed fourth after Moses Lake.
The Big Nine All-Conference selections were also finalized and both Eastmont (EHS) and Wenatchee (WHS) had golfers crack the top 20 in the Big Nine rankings and few were tapped for an All-Conference team.
The Big Nine All-Conference selections and rankings
2nd — Anderson (EHS) — 1st Team All-Conference
3rd — Hobson (EHS) — 1st Team All-Conference
8th — Pope (EHS) — 2nd Team All-Conference
10th — Jackson Bishop (WHS) — 2nd Team All-Conference
14th — Luke Thrapp (WHS) — 3rd Team Honorable Mention
16th — Babst (EHS) — 3rd Team Honorable Mention
17th — Lukas Jackson (WHS)
19th — Gage Turner (WHS)
25th — Quentin Martinez (EHS)
28th — Whittle (EHS)
30th — Aiden Freeman (WHS)
31st — Ruffins (EHS)
36th — Ben Gordon (EHS)
39th — Frank Brandt (WHS)
41st — Ben Huber (WHS)
48th — Landon Perry (WHS)
The top 30 golfers will be competing at districts for individual berths and only the top two teams will advance.
Wenatchee hosts districts on Monday at Three Lakes Golf Course. They tee off at 10 a.m.
