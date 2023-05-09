YAKIMA — The Eastmont and Wenatchee high school boys' golf teams made the trip back to the Apple Tree Golf Course in Yakima for the last POD of the regular season. The weather was optimal and Eastmont’s cumulative team score of 319 earned them another second-place finish. Wenatchee placed fourth.

Cal Anderson led Eastmont after scoring a 74. Andrew Pope was one stroke behind with a 75, Andy Hobson had an 80, Lucas Babst shot an 81, Adrien Ruffins scored an 83 and Noah Whittle finished with a 90.



