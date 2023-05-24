SPOKANE — The Qualchan Golf Course in Spokane hosted the 2023 4A State Boys’ Golf Championship on Tuesday and Wednesday. Five Eastmont High School golfers and one from Wenatchee qualified for the tournament and a few made it past the opening round on Tuesday.
Eastmont’s Cal Anderson tied for eighth place after shooting a 73 in the first round. Andy Hobson scored a 79, Andrew Pope had an 82, Lucas Babst shot a 94 and Noah Whittle finished with a 95. Eastmont’s collective team score wasn’t low enough to advance as a team but a couple of individual scores were. Anderson and Hobson made the cut.
“We had difficulties putting and chipping but overall we had a great experience,” said Eastmont head coach Spencer Ellis. “Cal had one double bogey on a difficult par 3. He could finish in the top five with a good score on Wednesday.”
Wenatchee’s sole participant, the Senior team captain, was Jackson Bishop. He shot a 76 and tied for 25th, advancing to the second round held on Wednesday.
“He played a very thoughtful round, navigating the creek,” said Wenatchee head coach Dave Jagla. “He showed some true grit.”
In one outstanding moment, Bishop missed a hole-in-one by a half-inch on the 14th hole. It was enough to offer a shot at medaling the next day.
Round 2 was a challenge but the highest finish in the valley came from Anderson. After scoring 73 in the first round, he shot 75 on Wednesday to tie for ninth place at the state tournament.
Hobson followed, tying for 46th, after posting another 79-point round. Pope missed the cut by two slots and will be Eastmont’s sole graduating Senior.
“Overall, it was a great week and learning experience,” Ellis said. “We struggled with putting all week but we will continue to grind and make another run next year. We should be very strong.”
Bishop scored an 84 to tie for 53rd.
“Jackson battled hard but his short game let him down. It happens in golf,” Jagla said. “He competed like no other and I’m very proud of how he represented Panther boys golf.”
It was a strong finish for both the Eastmont and Wenatchee boys’ golf programs. Eastmont was the runner-up for league and district championships. Wenatchee placed fourth in league and third in districts.
