SPOKANE — The Qualchan Golf Course in Spokane hosted the 2023 4A State Boys’ Golf Championship on Tuesday and Wednesday. Five Eastmont High School golfers and one from Wenatchee qualified for the tournament and a few made it past the opening round on Tuesday.

Eastmont’s Cal Anderson tied for eighth place after shooting a 73 in the first round. Andy Hobson scored a 79, Andrew Pope had an 82, Lucas Babst shot a 94 and Noah Whittle finished with a 95. Eastmont’s collective team score wasn’t low enough to advance as a team but a couple of individual scores were. Anderson and Hobson made the cut.

