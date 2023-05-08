EAST WENATCHEE — Friday night was the culmination of a competitive regular season in Big Nine soccer. For weeks Eastmont, Wenatchee and Davis High School cultivated identical records which led to a stalemate in the final games of the regular season.
One game could upend the standing and shift the seeding for districts.
The outcome of two games on Friday night would be the ultimate deciding factor. Eastmont (9-3, 11-4-1) hosted Davis (8-4, 11-4), and Wenatchee (9-3, 11-4-1) traveled to Yakima to face Eisenhower (5-7, 5-8-2). Both outcomes would favor the cross-river rivals. Eastmont won, 2-1, and Wenatchee won, 2-0.
Davis came into the game ranked 11th in the state and had won their last two games. Eastmont was ranked 20th but had recently beaten West Valley (Yakima) and had already beaten Davis in a one-goal shutout three weeks previously.
It was a battle from start to finish. Davis brought some of their best competition and began the game with a lot of back-and-forth sharing of possession.
“It was a very difficult game,” said Eastmont head coach Vidal Hurtado.
With enough persistence, Eastmont capitalized on an opportunity when Edgar Leon sent an 18-yard freekick into the net for the lead, 1-0.
Not long after Davis found an answer when they arched a corner kick into the field where a Pirate settled the ball and crossed it into the box and the goal, 1-1.
Benny Megia regained the lead for Eastmont near the end of the first half, 2-1. It was the last goal of the game.
The second half was more back-and-forth but Davis slowly built momentum and created real threats on the goal, peppering Eastmont’s defense and goal with potential equalizers.
Eastmont’s keeper, Osvaldo Sanchez, was challenged on several occasions. His clutch gene was activated as he read plays and made multiple saves that should have been goals.
“He was the man of the match,” Hurtado said. “It was the best game of his career.”
The Pirates continued to apply pressure but the Wildcat defense and keeper held out.
“Davis is an incredibly tough team,” Hurtado said. “I was pleased with how we responded. The wIll and courage from the players to see the game through.”
They put themselves in prime position, they just had to wait for the Wenatchee game to finish.
Wenatchee at Eisenhower
Wenatchee knew the stakes of Friday night’s game in Yakima. The best possible outcome would be a three-goal or more victory, but when you play Ike — a team that beat Wenatchee by a goal three weeks previously — nothing is certain. The Panthers were among the three teams vying for the top spot but there were always a couple more teams below nipping at their heels.
Wenatchee nearly got the perfect result. The Panthers won after Anthony Garcia sunk a goal in the 48th minute and Gabriel Mata added a second in the 61st. There was no third goal.
Wenatchee created several opportunities but couldn’t capitalize.
“We knew we needed three goals,” said Wenatchee head coach Dennis Tronson. “We played a solid match we just couldn’t find that third goal. It was a good night, though, a good way to finish.”
The win meant both Eastmont and Wenatchee tied for the best record in the league and would share the Big Nine league championship. However, because they not only tied with the same record and tied with the same scored points, a third determinator had to be used — goals against in regular time.
Eastmont had fewer goals against their team in regular time than Wenatchee which meant they earned the No. 1 seed in the district playoffs and the No. 2 seed fell to Wenatchee.
“It's been a lot of hard work all season long,” Hurtado said. “Well deserved.”
Tronson has been coaching since 1992 and he couldn’t remember a time when seeding for the district playoffs had to go past points. Because the Big Nine is always so competitive, sharing a league title isn’t uncommon, it has happened a few times in the past, but Tronson also couldn’t recall a time in his tenure ever having to share the league title with Eastmont.
For possibly the first time, Eastmont and Wenatchee shared a Big Nine league championship. And because they had the top two seeds they would meet again, only this time in the district championship.
Eastmont is ranked 18th and Wenatchee is ranked 13th in the state.
Eastmont hosts Wenatchee for the district championship on Thursday at 6 p.m.