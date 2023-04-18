SELAH — Eastmont and Wenatchee didn’t just have to battle other Big Nine girls golfers Tuesday afternoon at the Yakima Elks Golf Course, a Par 74 course in Selah, they had to fight the elements, or at least swing through the brisk chill and wait for the carpet of soft hail to melt into the green.
But clearly, by the end result, both Eastmont and Wenatchee thrive under such conditions. It was the fourth Big Nine POD of the year and Eastmont won with an accumulative team score of 412, for the fourth consecutive time. They are undefeated in league play.
“It was a good day,” said Eastmont head coach Pat Welch. “We’re always happy to get the win. We’re having a good year.”
Wenatchee was close behind, coming in second, with a team score of 430, beating Moses Lake by eight strokes.
Two Wildcats and two Panthers cleared the top five individual scores. Eastmont’s Lily Weigel, for the second consecutive POD, had the best individual score of the day, 90. Jaycie Moubray was only three strokes off, 93, to take second place for Wenatchee. Eastmont’s Kyndal Reasor placed third after shooting a 95, and Wenatchee’s Eva Phillippi tied for fourth with a 101.
Cloe Roberts shot a 107 to place eighth, Kaitlyn Linebarier and Mila Hauge scored a 120, and Anissa Holman shot a 125 to round out Eastmont’s individual scores.
“We were short one of our No. 2 players but Mila stepped up,” Welch said.
Wenatchee’s Finnley Ottley scored a 116 to place 16th, Ella Johnson shot a 120, and Ally Green finished with a 132.
Eastmont and Wenatchee will compete in the Northcutt Invite this Friday at the Wandermere Golf Course in Spokane.
