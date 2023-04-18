SELAH — Eastmont and Wenatchee didn’t just have to battle other Big Nine girls golfers Tuesday afternoon at the Yakima Elks Golf Course, a Par 74 course in Selah, they had to fight the elements, or at least swing through the brisk chill and wait for the carpet of soft hail to melt into the green.

But clearly, by the end result, both Eastmont and Wenatchee thrive under such conditions. It was the fourth Big Nine POD of the year and Eastmont won with an accumulative team score of 412, for the fourth consecutive time. They are undefeated in league play.

Pat Welch Eastmont girls golf.jpg

Pat Welch

Head coach, Eastmont High School girls golf 


Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?