YAKIMA — Eisenhower High School hosted Eastmont, Davis, and Moses Lake Thursday at Zaepfel Stadium for the CBBN double-dual track & field league meet. The boys lost to Eisenhower and Davis but the girls beat Eisenhower, 92-57, and lost to Moses Lake by just 5 points.
The Eastmont Wildcats who made the top three or who had the highest finish in each event, boys and girls, were as follows:
100 meters
Boys
5th — Tristan Wood (11.44)
Girls
2nd — Noelia Johnson (13.52)
3rd — Dylan Schmitten (13.55)
200 meters
Boys
4th — Peyton Guest (23.34)
Girls
1st — Helen Schumaker (27.44)
3rd — Liliana Johnson (28.10)
400 meters
Boys
9th — Cade Schindele (57.65)
Girls
1st — Schumaker (1:01.22)
2nd — Kaylen Greer (1:01.28)
3rd — Rachael Hamilton (1:04.24)
800 meters
Boys
7th — Carson Forster (2:19.63)
Girls
6th — Emma Troxler (2:36.89)
1600 meters
Boys
7th — Forster (5:09.50)
Girls
5th — Troxler (5:59.42)
3200 meters
Boys
2nd — Emmett Atenco (10:19.90)
3rd — Ethan Moore (10:21.03)
Girls
1st — Hannah Mikkelsen (12:13.26)
100-meter hurdles
2nd — Shelby Howe (16.49)
110-meter hurdles
7th — Braden Jones (21.10)
300-meter hurdles
2nd — Diego Robles (43.11)
4x100 relay
Boys
2nd — Guest, Wood, Gunnar Peterson, and Trey Green (44.26)
Girls
1st — Liliana Johnson, Lilie Maloney, Maggie Scaramozzino, and Lena Haberlock (52.55)
4x200 relay
1st — Haberlock, Scaramozzino, Hamilton, and Greer (1:50.31)
4x400 relay
Boys
3rd — Moore, Forster, Ethan Knierim, and Cohen Davis (4:13.90)
Girls
3rd — Sara Mittelstaedt, RyAnna Barnes, Mia Mora, and Mia Cabrera (4:47.41)
