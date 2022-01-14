WENATCHEE — The Panthers gave their cross-bridge rival all they could handle Friday night, pushing the 8-2 Wildcats to their limit.
It was a good old-fashioned dog (or more applicable) cat-fight.
But Eastmont, behind a gutsy performance from Tyrell Malcolm, survived. The Wildcats erased a six-point deficit and outscored the Panthers 22-13 in the fourth quarter to pull out a 58-53 win. Eastmont has won both games against Wenatchee this season.
Malcolm finished with a team-high 19 points and gave the Wildcats a spark on the defensive end with a pair of blocks and two steals. Reece Gallaher buried three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points and Eamon Monahan pitched in 12.
For a team that hasn’t been able to practice much over the past two weeks, head coach George Juarez said he was pleased with the boys’ in-game adjustments.
“I knew we would be a little sluggish and I didn’t start our regular lineup since we’re dealing with a few COVID-19 positives,” he said. “But we’re finally starting to get everyone back. I felt the key for us was switching from our zone back to a man-to-man defense. We stifled (Wenatchee), controlled the glass and hit our free throws when we needed to. But the defense helped us through our rough patch tonight.”
Much like last week’s contest, the Panthers came out with some energy to start the game and jumped out to an early lead. Head coach Robin Kansky’s pregame decision to switch into a 1-2-2 zone defensively was keen. It gave the Wildcats fits.
Eastmont couldn’t get the lid of the basket in the first quarter and turned the ball over a handful of times, leading to a few easy buckets in transition for Wenatchee. The Panthers also benefited from a pair of 3-pointers from Camden Loidhamer, who finished with a team-high 19 points, and led 14-11 after one.
But Wenatchee got over-aggressive defensively in the second quarter and handed Eastmont the lead with easy points from the charity stripe. Wenatchee was in the bonus for most of the quarter and nearly all of the second half, which proved fatal.
Eastmont got into more of a rhythm offensively in the second, led by Malcolm, who scored eight-straight points midway through the quarter to give the Wildcats the lead. Eastmont took advantage of their numerous free throws, and carried a 3-point lead into the locker room.
Following the intermission, Wenatchee came out with some fire. Junior Michael Torres ignited the offense with a steal and a pair of assists in the first 30 seconds, allowing Wenatchee to retake the lead, but Torres picked up his fourth foul less than a minute later and was forced to sit for most of the quarter. Even with their facilitator on the bench though, the Panthers were still able to seize momentum as Loidhamer banged around inside. The senior post drove to the hoop at will and made a few spectacular finishes to keep Wenatchee ahead throughout the quarter.
Unfortunately for Wenatchee, Eastmont owned the fourth quarter. The Wildcats solved the Panthers 1-2-2 zone by penetrating inside and generated a few quality shots in the paint.
“I kept mentioning that to our guys in the second and third quarter,” Juarez said. “We started penetrating because they were so spread out. We also had some back cuts that helped.”
Torres, who came back into the game at the end of the third, and Loidhamer both fouled out in the fourth quarter as Eastmont got to the line frequently. The Wildcats finished 21-for-32 from the charity stripe, which proved to be the difference. Comparatively, Wenatchee made 13-of-25 free throws.
Despite the loss, it was a good bounce-back game for Wenatchee and one of their more complete games of the season. The Panthers have nothing to hang their head over. Eastmont just shot better and was more opportunistic in the fourth quarter. Rivers Cook finished with nine points and five rebounds and Torres chipped in eight points, five assists and two steals. Trent Goodell nearly finished with a double-double, scoring seven points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
Both teams will meet one more time this season (Feb. 11) at Eastmont High School. The Panthers will look to steal a win on the Wildcats home floor after Eastmont won both on Wenatchee's.
Eastmont has a quick turnaround and is back in action Saturday night, hosting Sunnyside at 6:30 p.m. Wenatchee won’t get back on the floor until next Friday against Eisenhower.