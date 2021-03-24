EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont made quick work of Moses Lake Wednesday night, disposing of the Chiefs in straight sets (25-2, 25-10 and 25-16) in a little over an hour to win its eighth straight match.
“Overall I was really impressed with the girls,” Wildcats head coach Karinne Davis said after the win. “We went into tonight with a goal of finding faster rallies; one-and-done’s we were calling them. So we would pass, set and then put it away. I thought we did a much better job of that tonight.”
The Wildcats (8-1) didn’t allow the Chiefs to get in any kind of rhythm in the first set blazing out to a 7-1 lead. Moses Lake scored only two points as Eastmont went on an 18-point run to close out the set. Only three girls had a chance to serve for the Wildcats as Brenda Calvillo held serve for all 18 points.
The second set was similar to the first; Eastmont jumped out to a 15-3 lead and put balls away early in the rally. The Chiefs were able to break the Wildcats’ serve a few times and recorded more points than in the first set, but Eastmont scored seven of the final 10 points to win 25-10.
Moses Lake played much better in the third set and actually took a lead at two different points in the set. But the Chiefs crumbled after taking a 13-12 lead as the Wildcats scored 13 of the next 16 points to win the match.
“I kinda wish we weren’t as slow off the start in the third set,” Davis said. “But sometimes it’s hard to keep playing that fast when the other team is not.”
Ashlynn Grasseth paced the Wildcats with nine kills and a pair of blocks. Senior Rylee Hersh chipped in seven kills and Sarah Peterson added four kills.
The Wildcats will face a much stiffer test this weekend when they draw reigning 1A state champion Chelan and rival Wenatchee at Wenatchee High School.
“We’re definitely excited to match up with Chelan and Wenatchee, especially after getting a win over Ephrata last weekend,” Davis said. “We’re a different team than when we faced each other at the beginning of the season and it’s always nice to beat Wenatchee — though we’ve tended to split our series with them.”
Eastmont will draw Chelan first at 2:30 p.m., before closing out their weekend with a 6:30 match against rival Wenatchee.