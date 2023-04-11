YAKIMA — The Eastmont Wildcats earned their third consecutive win on the road when they beat the Davis Pirates, 1-0, Friday night.
Davis packed their defense to build a wall against Eastmont and formed counterattacks to create offensively.
“It was a tough game. Davis is strong,” said Eastmont head coach Vidal Hurtado. “But we were ready for that. I enjoy watching them compete in these situations.”
The game stayed scoreless at halftime after continuous back-and-forth battles. But early in the second half, Aaron Leon ran the ball down to the end-line and crossed it to his brother Edgar, who knocked it in for the lead 1-0.
“Our def played well,” Hurtado said. “Our keeper, Osvaldo Sanchez, has done well the last three games maintaining our shutouts. He’s kept the net safe.”
After a 2-0 win over Sunnyside, a 9-0 blowout over West Valley, and this win over Davis, the Wildcats are now on a 3-game winning streak and among one of the few with the best record in the Big Nine halfway through the regular season.
“Every game will make a difference,” Hurtado said. “It will be important to be consistent in areas we are doing well and growing in the areas we aren’t.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone