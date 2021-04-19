WENATCHEE — In the spring of 1990, American tennis legend Pete Sampras had yet to win his first of 14 Grand Slam titles. The internet was still in its infancy and unavailable to the public, and the song “Hold On” by Wilson Phillips topped the Billboard charts for best single.
That was also the last time Eastmont had beaten Wenatchee in tennis. But no longer.
The Wildcats ended their 31-year drought Saturday, besting the rival Panthers 4-3 in both of the girls and boys matches at the WRAC.
“It was pretty amazing,” said Eastmont head coach Jamie Carter, who was on the 1990 Eastmont tennis team that last beat Wenatchee. “I was 50-50 the boys would be able to do it and the girls were more of a long shot but they ended up sweeping the doubles, which was beyond what we were hoping to do, and Wenatchee wasn’t able to field a full team for that last match. Still, they played so well. We had been circling this one on the calendar.”
Carter’s son, Nolan, dropped the first five games in his No. 1 singles match against Wenatchee’s Joe Locatelli, but he battled back and won the next seven games to take the first set (7-5). Carter broke Locatelli’s serve in the second set and won (6-2) to take the match.
The Panther boys split the singles matches with Aidan Freeman defeating Jake Pearsons in a tightly contested match (7-5, 6-4) and Andrew Van Liew needing a tiebreak to top Ted Patrick (6-4, 7-6) in straight sets.
Eastmont’s John Albert beat Logan West (6-4, 6-0) to even the score at 2-2 heading into the doubles matches. Wenatchee won the first doubles match without too much trouble as partners Evan Mueller/Kai Bromiley served up a pair of double-bagels (6-0, 6-0) against Gage SantaCruz and Emmett Anderton.
“(They) were just too much to handle for the Eastmont pair; powerful serves by Mueller and smart play by Bromiley helped the boys achieve their second double-bagel this week,” assistant head coach Mike Mueller said after the match.
Wenatchee’s No. 3 doubles pairing of Kirk Nelson/Austin Bromiley forced a tiebreaker in their first set against Julian Ramos/Paxton Velazquez but failed to break the Wildcats' serve, dropping the set (7-6) before getting routed (6-1) in the second set.
Wenatchee seniors Chaz Wieczorek and Sammy Ortiz battled in their No. 2 doubles match with Hector and Abraham Rodriguez, losing (5-7) in the first set before forcing a tiebreak in the second. The Panthers were up 4-2 in the tiebreak but proceeded to lose five of the next six points to drop the set (7-6) and seal the boys’ team loss to Eastmont.
The Wenatchee girls dominated all three of its singles matches but lost every doubles match and were forced to forfeit one match due to being short-handed.
Chloe Andrewjeski, Heather Hayes and Fara Newell dropped a combined two games in their three singles matches (with Hayes serving up a double-bagel) against Eastmont’s Madelyn Eaton, Alexis Baird and Kaydence Garrison. But Eastmont evened the team score after sweeping the doubles matches.
Eastmont’s Elena Tucker/Kaitlyn Harasek beat Lael Finley/Esme Brender (6-3, 6-3), Elly Little/Hannah Patterson dominated Avery Thomas/Jenna Thrapp (6-0, 6-1) and Hayden Mauseth/Ariana Komro topped Yoselin Hernandez/Judid Sanchez (6-3, 7-5).
“It was a heck of a day and as a coach, I got a little emotional,” Carter said Saturday. “It was a big moment; I don’t know if we have ever beat Wenatchee in both boys and girls matches. It was amazing weather and a great atmosphere with the kids all cheering each other on. In a normal season at the start of the year when you ask the kids to set goals — like qualifying for state, winning league, getting the district title and beating Wenatchee — if you would ask the kids to pick just one, all the kids would say beat Wenatchee. So even though there isn’t state or districts, we still accomplished our No. 1 goal.”
The Wildcats travel to Cashmere to challenge the Bulldogs on Wednesday. First serve is at 4 p.m. Wenatchee will look to bounce back on Saturday against Chelan. First serve for the Panthers at the WRAC is at 9 a.m.