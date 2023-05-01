YAKIMA — West Valley High School hosted the latest Big Nine girls’ golf POD — this time at the Apple Tree Golf Course — and the whole event came down to the wire.

It was a shotgun start to the day with intermittent showers coming down, and umbrellas going up but by the time the 17th hole rolled around it was clear the team win was down to Eastmont and Moses Lake.

Pat Welch Eastmont girls golf.jpg

Pat Welch

Eastmont High School girls golf head coach


Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?