YAKIMA — West Valley High School hosted the latest Big Nine girls’ golf POD — this time at the Apple Tree Golf Course — and the whole event came down to the wire.
It was a shotgun start to the day with intermittent showers coming down, and umbrellas going up but by the time the 17th hole rolled around it was clear the team win was down to Eastmont and Moses Lake.
Three of Eastmont’s best individual scores were earned on that hole and it was just enough to win.
“It was a squeaker today,” said Eastmont head coach Pat Welch. “We beat Moses Lake by six strokes — really close.”
Eastmont’s cumulative team score was 409. Moses Lake finished with 415 and Wenatchee came in third with 454.
The top three individual scores were all from Eastmont and Wenatchee. Eastmont’s Lily Weigel won her third POD of the year with the best individual score, 91. Wenatchee’s Jaycie Moubray followed in a close second after shooting a 93. Kyndal Reasor, from Eastmont, rounded out the podium finish with a 99.
“91 is a really good score for Apple Tree,” Welch said.
Layni Schmutzler shot a 109, Chloe Roberts had a 110, Kaitlyn Linebarrier shot a 127, and Mila Hauge finished with a 128 to round out Eastmont’s scores.
Wenatchee’s Eva Phillippi shot a 111, Ella Johnson scored a 118, Ally Green had a 132, and Nikki Reed finished with a 139.
“We’ve been reasonably consistent,” Welch said. “We’re looking forward to next week.”
Wenatchee will host Eastmont and the rest of the Big Nine at Three Lakes Golf Course next Monday at 1 p.m.
