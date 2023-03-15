YAKIMA — Eastmont tennis began the 2023 season at Davis on Tuesday. After the boys graduated a large swath of their team last year, they were essentially working with a skeleton crew. They lost to Davis 6-1.

The girls, however, dominated. With a lot of returners, they had the experience they needed to beat Davis 6-1. The Wildcats were led by the stellar performance of Elise Bickford.



