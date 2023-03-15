YAKIMA — Eastmont tennis began the 2023 season at Davis on Tuesday. After the boys graduated a large swath of their team last year, they were essentially working with a skeleton crew. They lost to Davis 6-1.
The girls, however, dominated. With a lot of returners, they had the experience they needed to beat Davis 6-1. The Wildcats were led by the stellar performance of Elise Bickford.
“She is one of the strongest players in the league,” Eastmont Head Coach Hannah Vetteto said.
Bickford normally plays with a patient and careful style that wears down opponents. This year, she kicked off the season a little differently.
“She was the most aggressive player on the court and made smart shots,” Vetteto said. “It was the best I’ve seen her play.”
Vetteto has done some shifting with the roster, having some doubles players compete in singles and vise-versa.
“They did well,” Vetteto said.
One of the up-an-coming doubles teams shows a lot of promise.
“It was fun to watch Savannah and Sarah dominate the net,” Vetteto said. “Overall, it was a good start to the season. They’ve worked hard.”
Eastmont plays at Moses Lake on Thursday at 3 p.m.
