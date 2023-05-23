SPOKANE — The Indian Canyon Golf Course in Spokane hosted the 2023 4A State Girls’ Golf Championship’s opening round on Tuesday and of the five Eastmont High School golfers that made the tournament, one nearly made the cut to participate in the second round the following day.

Indian Canyon is a famously difficult course with many ups and downs that challenges every golfer’s ability to calculate distance, predict ball path, and drive where intended. The first round was a battle for the Wildcats.

Pat Welch Eastmont girls golf.jpg

Pat Welch

Eastmont High School girls golf head coach


Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?