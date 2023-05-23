SPOKANE — The Indian Canyon Golf Course in Spokane hosted the 2023 4A State Girls’ Golf Championship’s opening round on Tuesday and of the five Eastmont High School golfers that made the tournament, one nearly made the cut to participate in the second round the following day.
Indian Canyon is a famously difficult course with many ups and downs that challenges every golfer’s ability to calculate distance, predict ball path, and drive where intended. The first round was a battle for the Wildcats.
“We struggled on the fast, sloped greens and hilly course,” said Eastmont head coach Pat Welch.
Kyndal Reasor led Eastmont after scoring a 95. Lily Weigel and Cloe Roberts followed by shooting a 99 apiece. Mila Hauge scored a 110 and Layni Schmutzler finished with a 129.
Their collective team score wasn’t low enough to advance as a team but Reasor’s individual score hovered on the edge of making the cut. Unless something unforeseen occurs, it's unlikely any Wildcat will advance to the second round.
Wenatchee’s sole participant, Jaycie Moubray, was forced to withdraw due to an injury.
“We didn’t play as well as we would have liked,” Welch said. “It was a nice day otherwise, a little chilly to start. I’m really happy we played here — it’s really positive considering how young our team is.”
Eastmont made the state tournament after an impressive season of golf. The Wildcats followed a sweep of every league POD with a Big Nine league title and District 6 championship. Weigel was also the Big Nine Player of the Year.
Eastmont’s and Wenatchee’s graduating Seniors are Layni Schmutzler and Finnley Otley, respectively.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone