WENATCHEE — The Wildcats have struggled against most of their opponents so far this season. But they own Wenatchee.
Eastmont ran away with its second straight blowout victory over the Panthers Friday night, doubling up Wenatchee 52-26 to earn their third win of the season.
For the Panthers, the silver lining is that they nearly doubled their scoring output from last weeks’ brutal loss (44-15) to the Wildcats. But the turnovers are a major impediment. Wenatchee turned the ball over 31 times Friday night. And Eastmont capitalized.
The Wildcats marched out to a nine-point lead in the first quarter and doubled it by halftime. Juniors Aubrey Noell and Emma Bergan paced the offense and combined to finish with 23 points in the game. Senior Annelise Bauman chipped in nine points and grabbed seven rebounds and both Elizabeth Heinz and Ellie Davis scored eight points apiece.
Wenatchee was led by Kristina Blauman and Kayden Delvo offensively, both of whom finished with six points.
The Wildcats continued to dominate in the second half and their lead steadily climbed as the half wore on. Wenatchee was able to have its best quarter in the fourth, but by that point, the game was far out of reach.
Eastmont will look to continue their winning streak tomorrow against Sunnyside. Tipoff is at 4:45 p.m. The Panthers, meanwhile, won’t have another game until next Friday against Eisenhower.
Zach Johnson is a 28-year-old sportswriter from Lakewood, Colorado. When he's not covering local sporting events you can find him carding birdies at many of the state's public golf courses, biking the Apple Capital Loop Trail, or skiing Mission Ridge.
