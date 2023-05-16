YAKIMA — On Tuesday, the Eastmont High School girls' golf team saved their best team score of the year for the Big Nine district championship at the Apple Tree Golf Course, securing them a championship title.
After sweeping every league POD all season it should come as no surprise.
The par 72, 5,428-yard course did little to hamper the WIldcat’s accumulative team score, 395. It was 38 strokes lower than their nearest competitor, Moses Lake. Wenatchee finished third with 496.
“It was a fantastic day,” said Eastmont head coach Pat Welch. “Couldn’t be happier. We got the district championship. The girls got off to a good start and played great all the way through. They worked hard and deserve to go to state.”
The one-two punch of Eastmont’s Lily Weigel and Kyndal Reasor made the championship a little easier. These two were neck-and-neck. Reasor led the first half before Weigel picked up strokes by shooting a 40 on the back nine, earning the best individual score of the day, 88. Reasor was close behind with a 91.
Layni Schmutzler scored a 105 to place fourth, Cloe Roberts shot a 111, Mila Hauge scored a 112, Kaitlyn Linebarier shot a 127, Annisa Holman scored a 134, Savanna Phillips shot a 135 and Tessa Mae Field had a 146 to round out Eastmont’s scores.
For Wenatchee, Jaycie Moubray was among the individual qualifiers to make the state tournament. She shot a 105 and placed fifth. Eva Phillippi scored a 118 to place 14th, Finnley Otley had a 133, Alley Green shot a 140 and Ella Johnson finished with a 166.
The first round of the state tournament starts on Tuesday at the Indian Canyon Golf Course in Spokane. The final round is held the following day for the golfers that made the cut.
