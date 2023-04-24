Eastmont HS logo.png (copy)

MOSES LAKE — Golfers finally had a day of competition that resembled spring on Monday, when Eastmont and Wenatchee high school girls’ golf teams, and the rest of the Big Nine, made it down to the Moses Lake Country Club for POD5.

No longer encumbered by the thick layering necessary for cold-weather golf, Eastmont continued their regular season success by winning their fifth-consecutive POD by 31 points and an accumulative team score of 400. Wenatchee came in fourth after Moses Lake and West Valley with a team score of 464.

Pat Welch Eastmont girls golf.jpg

Pat Welch

Eastmont High School girls golf head coach


