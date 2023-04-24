MOSES LAKE — Golfers finally had a day of competition that resembled spring on Monday, when Eastmont and Wenatchee high school girls’ golf teams, and the rest of the Big Nine, made it down to the Moses Lake Country Club for POD5.
No longer encumbered by the thick layering necessary for cold-weather golf, Eastmont continued their regular season success by winning their fifth-consecutive POD by 31 points and an accumulative team score of 400. Wenatchee came in fourth after Moses Lake and West Valley with a team score of 464.
“We had a good day,” said Eastmont head coach Pat Welch. “It was nice to see the sun.”
The day hovered around 60 degrees with light winds and a firm and fast green.
Eastmont’s Cloe Roberts led the Wildcats, and all other golfers, with a personal best of 89. It was her first individual golf title. Lily Weigel placed second by shooting a 93 for Eastmont, and Wenatchee’s Jaycie Moubray rounded out the top three with a score of 97.
For the rest of the Wildcats, Kyndal Reasor shot a 100 and placed 5th, Mila Hauge scored a 118 and placed 13th, Tessa Mae Field shot a 120 and placed 15th, and Savannah Phillips shot a 123 and placed 19th.
For the rest of Wenatchee, Eva Phillippi shot a 117 and placed 12th, Ella Johnson scored a 121 and placed 18th, Ally Green scored a 129 and placed 21st, and Kali Nordling shot a 138 and finished 24th.
“We will have our No. 2 player back next week,” Welch said. “We’re still working on things to get ironed out before districts and state. We are making progress, but we got to be better.”
Eastmont and Wenatchee will compete at the Apple Tree Golf Course in Yakima for West Valley’s POD on Monday at 11 a.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone