EAST WENATCHEE — The Wildcats hosted the Eastmont Twilight Invitational on Friday night, a regional track & field event that included Wenatchee, Cascade, Central Valley, North Central, Ridgeline, Skyline, Stanwood, and Walla Walla.
The Eastmont boys, as a team, finished fifth with 71.5 points. Wenatchee placed sixth with 67.5 points, and Cascade finished ninth with 13 points. The Wenatchee girls tied with Skyline for second with 114.33 points. Eastmont was fourth with 95 points and Cascade was ninth with eight points.
Nine teams competed and the top individual performances from Eastmont, Wenatchee and Cascade were as follows.
For the boys, fourth place in the 100 meters went to Eastmont’s Peyton Guest with a time of 11.40. Wenatchee’s Jace Holloway placed eighth with a time of 11.73. Ezra Week placed 12th with a time of 12.26.
For the 200 meters, Eastmont’s Tristan Wood placed sixth with a time of 23.77. Beau Warren placed seventh with a time of 23.95 and Cascade’s Olen Johnson finished 15th at 26.25 seconds.
For the 400 meters, Cascade’s Evan Butruille placed sixth with a time of 54.88. Reagan Masuda took 10th with a time of 56.33 and Cade Schindele placed 13th with a time of 57.03.
Seventh place in the 800 meters went to Wenatchee’s Elgin Negrete with a time of 2:07.15. Ethan Moore nabbed 13th for Eastmont with a time of 2:11.56 and Cruz Martinez finished with a time of 2:17.37 and placed 15th for Cascade.
For the 1600 meters, Max Meadows, with a time of 4:36.38, finished fourth for Wenatchee. Aiden Tuttle-Groby, from Cascade, placed ninth with a time of 4:47.56. Right behind him in 10th was Eastmont’s Ethan Moore with a time of 4:48.72.
For the 3200 meters, Emmett Atenco placed 10th for Eastmont with a time of 10:49.62. Wenatchee’s Grant Hirsch, with a time of 11:12.81, placed 11th.
Fourth place for the 110-meter hurdles was given to Cascade’s Peyton Adams at 17.42 seconds. Simon Purdom placed sixth for Wenatchee with a time of 18.38 and seventh place, with a time of 18.97, went to Eastmont’s Eamon Monahan.
For the 300-meter hurdles, Graydon Schneider placed sixth with a time of 47.55 for Eastmont. Wenatchee’s Purdom, with a time of 48.44, finished ninth.
Eastmont placed second in the 4x100 relay. Guest, Schneider, Wood, and Peterson all ran to post a time of 44.54. Bryan Contreras, Holloway, Ben Borden, and Aidan Babst placed seventh for Wenatchee with a time of 47.15. Cascade placed eighth with Adams, Week, Landon Curnutt, and William Biebesheimer running the event in 47.71 seconds.
For the field events, Wenatchee’s Kolby Hill placed fourth in the shot put with a distance of 42 feet and one-half inch. Jaydi Cerda placed 12th after throwing 36 feet and seven and one-half inches for Eastmont. After throwing 33 feet, Quinlan Wilson placed 15th for Cascade.
Rivers Cook threw the discus 138 feet and seven inches to place third for Wenatchee. Cerda placed sixth for Eastmont after throwing 125 feet and five inches. Wilson took 16th for Cascade after throwing 92 feet and three inches.
The javelin was thrown 148 feet and 10 inches by Matthew Bir to place third for Wenatchee. Eastmont’s Jesse Hix threw 125 feet and one inch to place 10th. Ami Coronado threw 93 feet and eight inches to place 17th for Cascade.
The second-highest pole vault was reached by Wenatchee’s Tucker Ashmore at 11 feet. Cascade’s Tuttle-Groby placed fifth for Cascade at 10 feet, and Eastmont’s Kayden Andre-Van Lith got nine feet and six inches for sixth place.
Eamon Monahan had the best high jump at six feet and six inches for Eastmont. Owen Harle placed fifth for Wenatchee at five feet eight inches. Eastmont’s Matthew Bender finished with the best long jump at 20 feet and eight and one-half inches. Ben Borden reached 17 feet and eight inches for Wenatchee to place 10th. Week placed 11th for Cascade after reaching 17 feet and seven and one-quarter inches.
The girls also had top finishes from the area.
For the 100 meters, Zoe Gonzales placed first with a time of 12.65 and also placed third in the 200 meters with a time of 26.98. Maggie Scaramozzino ran the 100 meters in 13.27 seconds to place fourth for Eastmont and Cascade’s Meredith Walker placed 16th with a time of 14.28.
For the other finishes in the 200 meters, Eastmont’s Noelia Johnson placed seventh with a time of 28.26. Karla Cacho had a time of 29.23 to place 14th for Cascade.
For the 400 meters, Wenatchee’s Allie Knoop had a time of 1:01.92 and placed third. Maizy Groff finished fifth for Cascade with a time of 1:02.70.
Wenatchee’s Karen McIver placed second in the 800 meters with a time of 2:32.89. Cascade’s Alice Farrell placed eighth with a time of 2:36.60. Emma Troxler had a time of 2:38.93 and placed 10th for Eastmont.
For the 1600 meters, Haley Loewen placed fourth for Wenatchee with a time of 5:39.72. Eastmont’s Sara Mittelstaedt had a time of 6:00.25 and placed 13th. TillieJane Kate LeRoy had a time of 6:21.46 and placed 16th for Cascade.
Kylah Madariaga placed fifth for Wenatchee in the 3200 meters with a time of 12:11.01. Eastmont’s Hannah Mikkelsen had a time of 12:16.38 and placed sixth.
For the 100-meter hurdles, Eastmont’s Adrianna Klinkenberg took first with a time of 16.63 and placed third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.43. Wenatchee’s Jenissa Hepton placed sixth in the 100-meter with a time of 18.86.
For the other finishes in the 300-meter hurdles, Wenatchee’s Eloise Bolles placed second with a time of 47.78. The tenth-best time went to Cascade’s Cacho at 54.55 seconds.
For the 4x100 relay, Wenatchee’s team, Ava Jo Berry, Gonzales, Bolles, and Areanna Carren finished second with a time of 51.46. Eastmont placed third after Lilie Maloney, Noelia Johnson, Liliana Johnson, and Scaramozzino finished with a 52.63 time.
For the 4x200 relay, the third-best time, at 1:54.27, went to Eastmont’s Maloney, Lena Haberlock, Liliana Johnson, and Scaramozzino. Sixth place went to Cacho, Teyva Dillon, Walker, and Maizy Groff with a time of 1:55.95 for Cascade. Wenatchee placed eighth after Neve Mitrakul, Zayli Stegeman, Elise Baier, and Hepton finished with a time of 1:58.34.
For the 4x400 relay, Wenatchee finished with the best time after Knoop, Izzie Brown, Gonzales, and Bolles ran the event in 4:13.15. Klinkenberg, Emma Troxler, Hanna Mikkelsen, and Dylan Schmitten finished in sixth place for Eastmont with a time of 4:29.09.
For the field events, the longest shot put distance was thrown by Eastmont’s Ellie Prazer at 33 feet and eight and one-half inches. She also threw the second-longest discus distance at 112 feet and 10 inches. Maya Methana threw the shot put 30 feet and five inches for Wenatchee and placed third. Cascade’s Teagan Sauer threw 20 feet and six inches to place 17th.
The ninth-longest distance for the discus was thrown by Wenatchee’s Briana Sackman at 80 feet and four inches. She also placed eighth in the javelin after throwing 90 feet and two inches. Savanna Rowles placed 14th in the discus after throwing 71 feet and three inches. She also placed 17th in the javelin after throwing 65 feet and three inches.
Ramona Webley threw the javelin 81 feet and five inches for Eastmont and placed 12th.
For the jumping events, Eastmont’s Shelby Howe placed second in the high jump at five feet and second in the long jump at 16 feet and two and one-half inches. Rylee Jones’ high jump was four feet and 10 inches, placing her in third for Wenatchee. Hepton’s long jump at eight feet and six inches put her in 12th place for Wenatchee.
The third-best triple jump was by Wenatchee’s Berry at 30 feet and nine and one-quarter inches. Maddie Black placed 11th for Eastmont in the triple jump at 27 feet and five and three-quarter inches.
Wenatchee’s Courtney Dodge, at nine feet, had the second-highest pole vault. At eight feet and six inches, Paige Overton placed fifth in the pole vault for Eastmont.
Last weekend Wenatchee hosted the Ray Cockrum Relays. They invited seven other schools to compete and the Panther boys finished second after Lake Stevens with 112.5 points.
The Wenatchee girls also took second after Lake Stevens. The Panthers scored 114 points and Lake Stevens scored 135.
The next track & field event for Wenatchee and Eastmont will be the Pasco Invite on April 15. Cascade will compete at the Cashmere Invite also held on April 15.