EAST WENATCHEE — The Wildcats hosted the Eastmont Twilight Invitational on Friday night, a regional track & field event that included Wenatchee, Cascade, Central Valley, North Central, Ridgeline, Skyline, Stanwood, and Walla Walla.

The Eastmont boys, as a team, finished fifth with 71.5 points. Wenatchee placed sixth with 67.5 points, and Cascade finished ninth with 13 points. The Wenatchee girls tied with Skyline for second with 114.33 points. Eastmont was fourth with 95 points and Cascade was ninth with eight points.



