MALAGA — The Wenatchee High School girls' golf team hosted the seventh and last Big Nine golf POD of the season at Three Lakes Golf Course, a Par 72 and 5,175-yard course that always manages to raise every golfer’s score with difficult greens, on Monday and the Eastmont Wildcats outperformed the competition.

For the seventh consecutive POD, Eastmont won with the lowest accumulative team score of 405, 24 points lower than second-place Moses Lake.

Pat Welch Eastmont girls golf.jpg

Pat Welch

Eastmont High School girls golf head coach


Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

