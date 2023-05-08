MALAGA — The Wenatchee High School girls' golf team hosted the seventh and last Big Nine golf POD of the season at Three Lakes Golf Course, a Par 72 and 5,175-yard course that always manages to raise every golfer’s score with difficult greens, on Monday and the Eastmont Wildcats outperformed the competition.
For the seventh consecutive POD, Eastmont won with the lowest accumulative team score of 405, 24 points lower than second-place Moses Lake.
“Good golf day but the course was difficult for everyone,” said Eastmont head coach Pat Welch. “Happy to have that win, sweep the PODs, and win a league title. It’s our first league title since 2019.”
They won in large part due to having four of the top five individual scores of the day and for the fourth POD this season, Lily Weigel had the best individual score, 95. The accolades don’t stop there for Weigel, she also won this season’s individual points title and Player of the Year for the Big Nine.
“Congratulations to Lily,” Welch said. “That’s nice for her.”
After Weigel, Moses Lake’s Addi Nighswonger took second by shooting a 97. Eastmont’s Kyndal Reasor placed third with 101, Layni Schmutzler placed fourth with 103, Cloe Roberts placed fifth with 106, Anissa Holman scored 122 and Savanna Phillips shot 125.
Wenatchee finished in third after Moses Lake with an accumulative team score of 482. They also finished third as a team after Moses Lake for the league championship.
Wenatchee’s Jaycie Moubray tied for sixth after shooting a 107. Eva Phillipi placed 10th with a 111, Kali Nordling shot a 138 and Ella Johnson scored a 140.
“It’s been a good year for Eastmont girls' golf. We feel very fortunate,” Welch said. “We hope to do well at districts. Moses Lake will be tough.”
Eastmont and Wenatchee will compete at the Apple Tree Golf Course in Yakima for districts on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
