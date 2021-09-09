LEAVENWORTH — The Wildcats opened up a big lead early and kept their foot on the gas Thursday against Cascade, hammering the Kodiaks 12-2.
Within the first 20 minutes, Eastmont led 4-nil. Junior forward Kendall Flanagan scored three goals in a nine-minute span and Paige Fischer chipped in another. Both juniors combined for nine of Eastmont’s 12 goals — Ellie Prazer and Liliana Johnson scored the other three.
The Kodiaks just didn’t have an answer for the Wildcats attack.
“I thought we came off really well,” Eastmont head coach Vidal Hurtado said. “We were moving the ball really well and finding gaps with our through balls. We were able to do that all game long and generate good attacks in the final third. I’m happy everyone got to play a significant amount of minutes and we tried some girls in different positions. The only thing we have to work on is our outside traps, we had nine or 10 offside calls and those make a difference in tight games. But obviously, I'm very happy overall.”
For Hurtado, these types of blowout games are all about not losing focus. Mission accomplished.
Carrying a 5-1 lead into half, the Wildcats dialed up their energy in the second half and scored seven goals.
“I was looking for the girls to play with intentionality on the field and move forward,” Hurtado said. “That will matter on Saturday against Central Valley so I wanted them to be able to apply a full 80 minutes because sometimes we can get a little complacent.”
Eastmont (3-0) has dominated all three matches so far this season but Saturday’s matchup against Central Valley will be a good test.
“We’re excited,” Hurtado said. “I think today was good for preparation for Saturday.”
Zach Johnson is a 28-year-old sportswriter from Lakewood, Colorado. When he's not covering local sporting events you can find him carding birdies at many of the state's public golf courses, biking the Apple Capital Loop Trail, or skiing Mission Ridge.