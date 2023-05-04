EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont High School track team hosted Thursday's CBBN #3 Big Nine track meet. Eastmont competed against Davis, Sunnyside and West Valley.
The Eastmont girls’ team swept all opponents. They beat Sunnyside 204-21, West Valley 156.5-92.5, and Davis 172-76. The boys’ team won two of three duals. They beat Sunnyside 167.5-83.5, and Davis 188-63 but lost to West Valley 138-123.
The Wildcats who made the top three or had the highest finish within each event for boys and girls are listed below.
100 meters
Boys
3rd — Peyton Guest (11.32)
Girls
1st — Kaylen Greer (12.89)
3rd — Lilie Maloney (13.78)
200 meters
Boys
2nd — Gunnar Peterson (23.56)
3rd — Graydon Schneider (23.59)
Girls
1st — Maggie Scaramozzino (27.53)
2nd — Dylan Schmitten (27.92)
400 meters
Boys
4th — Tristan Wood (55.33)
Girls
2nd — Schmitten (1:02.35)
800 meters
Boys
5th — Ethan Moore (2:13.22)
Girls
3rd — Mia Cabrera (2:49.90)
1600 meters
Boys
6th — Emmett Atenco (4:46.31)
Girls
3rd — Hannah Mikkelsen (5:51.16)
3200 meters
Boys
3rd — Cohen Davis (11:27.62)
Girls
3rd — Andria Hwang (12:29.56)
100-meter hurdles
1st — Shelby Howe (16.47)
110-meter hurdles
3rd — Diego Robles (19.40)
300-meter hurdles
Boys
1st — Robles (43.63)
Girls
1st — Howe (47.71)
4x100 relay
Boys
1st — Guest, Wood, Peterson, and Graydon Schneider (44.25)
