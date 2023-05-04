EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont High School track team hosted Thursday's CBBN #3 Big Nine track meet. Eastmont competed against Davis, Sunnyside and West Valley.

The Eastmont girls’ team swept all opponents. They beat Sunnyside 204-21, West Valley 156.5-92.5, and Davis 172-76. The boys’ team won two of three duals. They beat Sunnyside 167.5-83.5, and Davis 188-63 but lost to West Valley 138-123.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

