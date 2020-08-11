EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont Lanes announced Sunday in a Facebook post that it will host a fundraiser featuring a hot dog barbecue, yard sale and silent auction on Aug., 22 and 23 (from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.) in an effort to keep the bowling alley afloat while they wait for the green light from the state.
Masks are required and social distancing is requested.
“Please be respectful to ALL guests,” owner Michelle Baugher wrote in the post. “Please save political discussions for another time. This event is focused on community and support.”
A GoFundMe page, organized by Crystal Keen and Zach Weston 10 days ago, reached $4,080 Tuesday afternoon — nearly halfway to its goal of $10,000.
Another fundraiser set up by Jennifer Thacker on Facebook has raised $3,623 so far from 61 donors.
Drop off dates for community members looking to donate items for the yard sale are:
- Wednesday, Aug., 12. 6 to 8 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug., 15. 9 to 11 a.m.
- Monday, Aug., 17. 9 to 11 a.m.
- Wednesday, Aug., 19. 6 to 8 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug., 22. 9 to 11 a.m.
Originally placed in Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start” guidelines, bowling alleys were reclassified to Phase 4 last month, keeping them closed for potentially months to come. At least one bowling alley, Glacier Lanes in Everett, announced last week that it was closing its doors for good after 63 years of business.
Eastmont Lanes has been a staple in the Wenatchee Valley since the mid-1970s.