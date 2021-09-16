EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont Wildcats made quick work of Moses Lake Thursday night, sweeping the Chiefs (25-12, 25-12, 25-17) in a little over an hour to earn their second straight Big 9 win.
Senior Ashlynn Grasseth led the Wildcats with 12 kills and Emma Bennett chipped in eight kills and a block.
The Wildcats (2-3) dominated from the first serve, opening up a 13-2 lead in the first 10 minutes of the match with two six-point runs. The set was essentially over from there. Eastmont stretched its lead to 21-6 before Moses Lake went on a four-point run of their own. But that was all the Chiefs could muster and Eastmont won the set by 13 points. Grasseth led the team with seven kills in the set.
Eastmont carried that momentum into the start of the second set, winning the first five points. But Moses Lake battled and eventually took their first lead of the game at 9-7. Eastmont struggled with unforced errors but leveled the score at 12-12. The Wildcats won the next 13 points to take a two-set lead over the Chiefs.
Moses Lake started to play a little better in the third set and recorded a few blocks on defense to force a 14-14 tie. But Eastmont won 10 of the next 12 points to take a commanding lead, and ultimately, the match.
The Wildcats play their next three matches on the road and travel to Lake Stevens on Saturday to take on the Vikings. First serve is at 4 p.m.
