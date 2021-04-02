WENATCHEE — Eastmont seemed to get better and better as the season rolled along winning their final four games of the season, including a 38-0 win over Wenatchee Friday night at the Apple Bowl in front of a few fans from each team.
Eastmont finished the short season 4-1 while Wenatchee lost their final four games to finish 1-4.
“I’m so proud of these kids. It was a short year and it was hard on them. We’re exceptionally young,” Eastmont Head Coach Michael Don said. “We got better and better every week. I’m so proud of this group of kids for battling every week. I’m excited for our seniors and excited for our future.”
Eastmont started the game off with an 85-yard kickoff return touchdown by senior Chance Garcia. The Wildcats led 7-0. On the first Panther possession, Wenatchee junior quarterback Conor Dooley was intercepted by junior Spencer Heimbigner, who returned the ball to the Wenatchee 19-yard line.
From there, senior Oscar Mago kicked a 30-yard field goal to put Eastmont up 10-0. On the next Panther possession, punter Obadiah Young tried to run for the first down but was stopped short, giving Eastmont great field position at the Wenatchee 35-yard line.
Three plays later, sophomore Austin Ruffin ran 9 yards for the touchdown to put Eastmont up 17-0 with 5:57 to go in the first quarter.
Wenatchee just could not muster much offense against the stout Wildcat defense. Eastmont put together a 15-play drive that used up much of half, advancing to the Wenatchee 19-yard line. But the drive was halted by a Panther interception by junior Johnny Amezcua.
The Panthers took over and drove the ball to midfield but stalled. Eastmont got the ball on their own 15-yard line with 3:40 to go in the half. Aided by a couple of Wenatchee penalties, Eastmont drove down the field for another score before the half, as freshman quarterback Luke Gale passed 25 yards to Ruffin for the touchdown.
Eastmont led 24-0 at the half.
“We played well offensively against Moses Lake. We played lights out defensively against Ephrata. Tonight we were able to put it all together,” Don said. “We played our best football of the year.”
In the second half, the Panthers continued to struggle on offense. Wenatchee could not pass the ball effectively and the Wildcat defense knew it.
Eastmont scored again at the 2:10 mark of the third quarter as Palmer Peterson ran in from 27 yards out to make the score 31-0.
On the next Wenatchee possession, behind the running of sophomore tailback Anthony Martinez, the Panthers drove 80 in 16 plays to Eastmont’s 2-yard line. On fourth-and-goal, Martinez tried to pound the ball in for the score but was denied.
Eastmont took over at its own 2-yard line and junior Corbin Keys ran 55 yards to Wenatchee’s 47-yard line. A couple of plays later, Keys ran 3 yards for the score and the Wildcats were up 38-0.
“We have a lot of build on. Defensively we have two senior starters. Offensively, we have four seniors. We have a young group. We played two freshmen running backs, two linemen, two sophomore running backs, and a freshman quarterback. Just a young group with a lot of potential moving forward,” Don said.
Eastmont’s Keys rushed 14 times for 114 yards and one TD. Peterson had 89 yards on 12 carries and a TD. Gale was 5-for-8 for 106 yards and a TD. Wenatchee’s Martinez rushed 21 times for 79 yards.
