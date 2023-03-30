EAST WENATCHEE — Hosting a powerhouse softball school like Royal, a team that was undefeated after six games, and had mowed through opponents by a 91-1 run ratio, even knowing they were a smaller 1A school, Eastmont wouldn’t and couldn’t be complacent.
They weren’t. After two innings the game was tied 1-1 but Eastmont took over, scoring three runs in the third inning, one in the fourth, and two in the fifth to win 7-4.
“This was the kind of game you want to watch,” said Eastmont Head Coach Cliff Johnson. “Royal was great competition, they had great pitching and defense. They played really well.”
Bella Clinton helped lead the Wildcats with three RBIs, a double, and a stolen base, and was 1-for-3 at the plate.
“She had a huge base-clearing hit,” Johnson said.
Another big-bat moment came from Brittany Howe when she slugged a homer. She also earned two RBIs and was 3-for-3 at the plate. Elizabeth Heinz had an RBI and a triple and was 2-for-2 at the plate.
“We only had eight hits but our quality at-bats carried us through the game,” Johnson said.
Heinz also pitched five innings, giving up six hits but struck out eight batters. Howe pitched another two innings, giving up four hits and one walk but had four strikeouts.
“That was a good win for us,” Johnson said. “Our girls rose to the occasion. They played clean and competed.”
