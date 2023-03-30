EAST WENATCHEE — Hosting a powerhouse softball school like Royal, a team that was undefeated after six games, and had mowed through opponents by a 91-1 run ratio, even knowing they were a smaller 1A school, Eastmont wouldn’t and couldn’t be complacent.

They weren’t. After two innings the game was tied 1-1 but Eastmont took over, scoring three runs in the third inning, one in the fourth, and two in the fifth to win 7-4.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?