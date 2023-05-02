YAKIMA — The Eastmont High School soccer team recently suffered a 1-goal loss to Sunnyside. They’re still in a 3-way fight for first in the Big Nine with Wenatchee and Davis and with only two games left to decide, one of them Davis, the Wildcats couldn’t afford to give West Valley a chance. They didn’t. Eastmont won, 4-1.
Eastmont (8-3, 10-4-1) torched West Valley (0-11, 1-12-1) in a 9-goal shutout last month. The simple fact that the Rams were able to make it this close of a game, while still searching for their first league win of the season, is a testament to how competitive the Big Nine can be.
“We struggled to connect in the first half,” said Eastmont head coach Vidal Hurtado.
The Wildcats defended a thin 1-0 lead at halftime but after a locker room talk, Eastmont adjusted and came into the second half with more intensity.
“We had better passes and made better connections,” Hurtado said.
Edgar and Aaron Leon, Benny Mejia and Christian Maldonado were responsible for every Eastmont goal. They created several more opportunities but weren’t always able to convert.
“We’re just happy to get four goals,” Hurtado said. “It will impact the point system and our Big Nine standing. It was helpful. For Friday’s game, not only will the result matter but the number of goals will influence who gets the top seed.”
Eastmont hosts Davis in their last regular season match on Friday at 7 p.m.
