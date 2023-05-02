YAKIMA — The Eastmont High School soccer team recently suffered a 1-goal loss to Sunnyside. They’re still in a 3-way fight for first in the Big Nine with Wenatchee and Davis and with only two games left to decide, one of them Davis, the Wildcats couldn’t afford to give West Valley a chance. They didn’t. Eastmont won, 4-1.

Eastmont (8-3, 10-4-1) torched West Valley (0-11, 1-12-1) in a 9-goal shutout last month. The simple fact that the Rams were able to make it this close of a game, while still searching for their first league win of the season, is a testament to how competitive the Big Nine can be.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

