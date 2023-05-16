YAKIMA — On Saturday and Monday, the West Valley High School (Yakima) tennis team hosted the District 6 tennis championship. Both Wenatchee and Eastmont had several breakthrough performances with both boys and girls during singles and doubles matches but only a first- or second-place finish would earn a state berth.

None had more success than Eastmont’s Elise Bickford. She entered the district tournament as the No. 1 seed for girls’ singles and left a champion. She won all four of her matches in straight sets. The first two were won without dropping a single game to her opponents.



