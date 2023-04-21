230422-sportslocal-whsehssoftball 01.JPG
Eastmont High's Brittany Howe steps on home plate and is greeted by her teammates after hitting a home run during the first game of a doubleheader against Wenatchee High School Friday at Walla Walla Point Park. Howe went 3-4 with three home runs and seven RBIs in the first game. The Wildcats won the first game 15-1 and the second 12-1.

WENATCHEE — After a tough, 11-0, loss to Eastmont (7-0, 11-3) last Tuesday, Wenatchee (3-5, 5-7) hosted the Wildcats for two more at Walla Walla Point Park on Friday.

Going into this doubleheader, Wenatchee led the rivalry 36-35, but because the Wildcats swept the Panthers 15-1 in the opener and 12-1 in the second game, Eastmont had amassed a 13-game winning streak against Wenatchee, finally tipping the advantage in their favor.

Eastmont High starting pitcher Elizabeth Heinz delivers a pitch in the early innings of the first game of a doubleheader against Wenatchee High School Friday at Walla Walla Point Park.
Wenatchee High's Danica Cardona makes contact on a pitch during the first game of a doubleheader against Eastmont Friday at Walla Walla Point Park.


