Eastmont High's Brittany Howe steps on home plate and is greeted by her teammates after hitting a home run during the first game of a doubleheader against Wenatchee High School Friday at Walla Walla Point Park. Howe went 3-4 with three home runs and seven RBIs in the first game. The Wildcats won the first game 15-1 and the second 12-1.
WENATCHEE — After a tough, 11-0, loss to Eastmont (7-0, 11-3) last Tuesday, Wenatchee (3-5, 5-7) hosted the Wildcats for two more at Walla Walla Point Park on Friday.
Going into this doubleheader, Wenatchee led the rivalry 36-35, but because the Wildcats swept the Panthers 15-1 in the opener and 12-1 in the second game, Eastmont had amassed a 13-game winning streak against Wenatchee, finally tipping the advantage in their favor.
“We played our game,” Jenna Hersh said, an all-around player for Eastmont.
Eastmont held a 6-0 lead through the first three innings. Wenatchee found their only run in the fourth inning but the Wildcats finished with nine more runs to close the game. Eastmont scored 15 runs off of 16 hits. Wenatchee finished with five hits.
“We saw the ball well tonight,” Eastmont head coach Cliff Johnson said. “We were looking for the pitches we could drive and not just hit.”
Brittany Howe had an outstanding game for Eastmont. She led with a massive three home runs, seven RBIs, three scored runs, and went 3-for-4. Emily Osborn followed with another home run and two RBIs. Hallie Pierce finished with yet another home run and an RBI.
“Howe, in Game 1, was unstoppable,” Johnson said. “I couldn’t ask for better.”
Elizabeth Heinz was a force from the mound. She pitched all five innings for Eastmont and finished with nine strikeouts.
For Wenatchee, Erin Waligorski led with an RBI and went 2-for-3. Lily Staat went 1-for-2, Sophia Smith went 1-for-3, and Rhayn Smith went 1-for-2 and finished with one scored run.
Eastmont capped their five-game winning streak by scoring eight runs within the first three innings. The Wildcats shut out Wenatchee in all but the third inning where the Panthers scored their only run. Eastmont distributed the last four runs over the final three innings. They scored 12 runs off of 12 hits. Wenatchee finished with four hits.
Maraya Orendain led Eastmont with a home run, two RBIs, one scored run, and went 1-for-2. Howe had two more RBIs, two scored runs, and went 2-for-3. Pierce had another two RBIs, one scored run, and went 1-for-3.
Howe pitched all six innings and finished with 13 strikeouts.
“Our pitchers also had really good nights,” Johnson said. “It’s hard to beat us when we throw like that. It was a team effort, up and down the lineup.”
For Wenatchee, Danica Cardona led with an RBI, one scored run and went 1-for-2. Sophia Smith went 2-for-3 and Rhayn Smith went 1-for-3.
“We got a tough week coming up,” Johnson said. “The next few games will decide standings. This gives us momentum into the last stretch of the season.”
Eastmont hosts West Valley for a doubleheader next Friday at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Wenatchee plays at Moses Lake for a doubleheader next Friday at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone