EAST WENATCHEE — In their first rivalry softball matchup of the season, Eastmont ended Wenatchee’s 3-game winning streak with a stout pitching performance from Brittany Howe and three Wildcat home runs to seal their fifth win of the past six games, 11-0.
“Brittany was absolutely dominant in the pitching circle,” said Eastmont head coach Cliff Johnson. “She had 12 strikeouts in five innings — can’t ask for more than that.”
The Wildcats connected on 10 hits in four innings of play to score 10 runs.
“Our hitters were seeing the ball well,” Johnson said. “We ran the bases well and played a good, clean game. It was a good day.”
Bella Clinton led Eastmont with four RBIs, a home run, and went 2-for-3. Maddie Wood had two RBIs, one home run, and went 2-for-2 to score two runs. Ellise Holben also had two RBIs, and one run, and went 1-for-3. Hallie Pierce finished with another home run and RBI for the Wildcats and went 2-for-3.
For Wenatchee, Rhayn Smith and Erin Waligorski each finished with doubles and each went 1-for-2.
Wenatchee’s pitcher, Mia Smith, also proved to be a challenge from the mound, keeping the Wildcats off balance.
“Both teams played hard,” Johnson said. “Every win builds confidence. We were strong tonight and we hope to be strong on Friday.”
Wenatchee hosts Eastmont for a doubleheader Friday at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
