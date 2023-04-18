EAST WENATCHEE — In their first rivalry softball matchup of the season, Eastmont ended Wenatchee’s 3-game winning streak with a stout pitching performance from Brittany Howe and three Wildcat home runs to seal their fifth win of the past six games, 11-0.

Cliff Johnson Eastmont softball.jpg

Cliff Johnson

Eastmont High School softball head coach

“Brittany was absolutely dominant in the pitching circle,” said Eastmont head coach Cliff Johnson. “She had 12 strikeouts in five innings — can’t ask for more than that.”



