SUNNYSIDE — On the road and near the end of the regular season, the Eastmont High School softball team — ranked eighth in the state — earned its 10th consecutive win after sweeping the Sunnyside Grizzlies in a doubleheader Friday, maintaining its undefeated league record.
Eastmont (10-0, 15-3) beat Sunnyside (3-7, 9-8) in the opener, 14-2, and 15-1 in Game 2. Strong pitching performances were the lifeblood of the Wildcats.
“Heinz and Howe were dominant on the mound in both games,” Eastmont head coach Cliff Johnson said. “We also performed in all facets of the game. Our defense was clicking and we hit the ball up and down the lineup.”
The opener was held scoreless through the first inning before Eastmont lit up the scoreboard with seven runs in the second, one in the third, and three in the fifth, all while maintaining a shutout until Sunnyside found its only two runs in the fifth inning.
Elizabeth Heinz was a force on the mound. She pitched all five innings and gave up four hits and two runs but finished with 12 strikeouts.
Ellise Holben led Eastmont with a massive home run, a stolen base, and three RBIs. Brittany Howe went 3-for-4 to earn two RBIs and a stolen base. Emily Osborn added another two RBIs, and Bella Clinton collected an RBI off of a home run.
Game 2 was somehow even cleaner. Eastmont led 7-0 through the first three innings. The one run Sunnyside managed to score was also their only hit, a home run in the fourth inning, one dark mark on a nearly perfect game. That also happened to be the same inning the Wildcats dropped six runs. They added two more in the final inning.
Eastmont scored 15 runs off of 16 hits.
Howe pitched all five innings with 13 strikeouts. The only hit and run she gave up was the home run in the fourth inning.
“She was pitching an immaculate inning until that hit,” Johnson said.
Jenna Hersh led the Wildcats with a home run and five RBIs. Howe, Holben, and Clinton all added two RBIs each.
“It was nice to get a win on the road before an important week,” Johnson said.
