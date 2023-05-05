Eastmont HS logo.png (copy)

SUNNYSIDE — On the road and near the end of the regular season, the Eastmont High School softball team — ranked eighth in the state — earned its 10th consecutive win after sweeping the Sunnyside Grizzlies in a doubleheader Friday, maintaining its undefeated league record.

Eastmont (10-0, 15-3) beat Sunnyside (3-7, 9-8) in the opener, 14-2, and 15-1 in Game 2. Strong pitching performances were the lifeblood of the Wildcats.



