EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont High School’s high-flying Isaac Wellborn has signed to play basketball at Yakima Valley College next season. Wellborn averaged 20 points per game for the Wildcats last season. He was first-team, All-Big 9 this past year.
In 2019, Wellborn tried track for the first time and finished third in state in the high jump. The 2020 track season was canceled due to COVID-19, so there’s no telling how he might have fared.
“He could have won state (in track). At one time, he had aspirations of a track scholarship, but I think he loves to play basketball,” said Eastmont Boys basketball coach George Juarez.
Wellborn said a chat with the football coach prompted him to focus on playing college basketball.
“The football coach told me there was not much scholarship money towards track. Why would I do something I don’t really like when I could play basketball?” Wellborn said. “That’s why I decided to go play basketball instead of doing track somewhere.”
Once Wellborn decided to play college basketball, Juarez went to work calling coaches. He knew the athletic director at Yakima Valley College, who is an assistant coach at West Valley, so he has seen Wellborn play a lot.
Juarez said YVC coaches were very excited to get his call. Wellborn said he’s been playing against the assistant coach’s son nearly his whole life.
“Coach Juarez contacted some community colleges around here like Wenatchee Valley College, Big Bend and Yakima. The most interested was Yakima, so we called them and had a good talk,” Wellborn said.
At 6-foot-2 and a great leaper, Wellborn did a variety of things for the Wildcats.
“I sometimes kept him on the interior more, but he is very capable on the wing. If moves to an off-guard position, he’ll do well. He handles the ball well,” Juarez said. “His skill set will benefit him at the next level.”
Wellborn said he’s not sure what his role will be in college, but he’ll likely be a wing player, shooting guard. He’s definitely excited to play at the next level.
During the summer, he’s been working, playing some pickup games at Eastmont County Park. He’s hoping to play inside at some point.
Juarez is happy he’ll get to see him play again when YVC plays at Wenatchee Valley College.
“I’m really excited for him. The fact that he’s staying close means we’ll have an opportunity to see him play again. ... He’s excited and we’re excited to watch him play at the next stop,” Juarez said.