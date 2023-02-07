EAST WENATCHEE — After their win against Eisenhower Saturday night, Eastmont boys basketball now shares a precarious second place with West Valley in the Big 9.
To get there, the Wildcats beat Ike by over thirty points 96-63, inflating their previous win over the Cadets by more than 20 points.
“We just had an excellent game,” Eastmont Head Coach George Juarez said. “We shot well, defended, and hustled. We performed in all facets.”
Eamon Monahan led Eastmont with 29 points. Reece Gallaher followed with 22, and Adrien Ruffins finished with a double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds.
“It was good to see,” Juarez said. “You never know how teams will respond when things are going well. It was a total team effort.”
To seal their second-place standing, the Wildcats finish their last regular season games against two tough opponents: West Valley and Moses Lake.
Eastmont is now 7-3 in the league. Eisenhower is 0-10 in league play.
Eastmont girls basketball suffered their second straight loss against Eisenhower Saturday night 68-54. It wasn’t the outcome they wanted, but they showed growth by shaving off seven points from their previous score differential against the third-best team in the league.
Eastmont’s regular season record is now 3-7. Eisenhower improves to 6-4.
Eastmont travels to West Valley this Friday for 5:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. tipoffs.
