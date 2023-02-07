EAST WENATCHEE — After their win against Eisenhower Saturday night, Eastmont boys basketball now shares a precarious second place with West Valley in the Big 9.

To get there, the Wildcats beat Ike by over thirty points 96-63, inflating their previous win over the Cadets by more than 20 points.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?