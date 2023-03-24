World photo/Loren Benoit Eastmont High School pitcher Elizabeth Heinz celebrates with her first baseman Jenna Herch after striking out a batter during the first game of Friday's softball doubleheader with Eisenhower at Sterling Junior High School.
World photo/Loren Benoit Eastmont High School's Jenna Herch fields a ground ball at first before stepping on the bag for the out during the first game of a softball doubleheader against Eisenhower at Sterling Junior High School.
World photo/Loren Benoit Eastmont High second baseman Callie Duncan gathers the groundball and throws to first for the out during the first game of a softball doubleheader with Eisenhower Friday at Sterling Junior High School.
EAST WENATCHEE — With last year in mind and a recent win over Cheney, Eastmont softball was brimming with confidence as they hosted the Eisenhower Cadets on Friday and swept them in a doubleheader.
Eastmont won the first game 14-4 and the second 17-0.
“It was nice to get a couple of wins to start league,” Eastmont Head Coach Cliff Johnson said.
Eastmont did all the things. They pitched, hit, and ran the bases extremely well.
During the first game, Eastmont scored eight runs in the first three innings and unloaded the last six in the sixth inning. Their defense was tough, holding Ike scoreless until the final two innings.
Bella Clinton led Eastmont with two RBIs, scored two runs, and was 2-for-4 at the plate. Elizabeth Heinz was 3-for-5 at the plate with one RBI and three runs. Brittany Howe was 3-for-4 at the plate, had one RBI and scored two runs.
Heinz pitched all six innings. She gave up eight hits and four runs but struck out 10 batters and had zero walks.
“We have a tough week ahead of us,” Johnson said. “The wins will give us some confidence going into those games.”
