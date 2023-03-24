EAST WENATCHEE — With last year in mind and a recent win over Cheney, Eastmont softball was brimming with confidence as they hosted the Eisenhower Cadets on Friday and swept them in a doubleheader.

Eastmont won the first game 14-4 and the second 17-0.



