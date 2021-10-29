EAST WENATCHEE — For Eastmont, Friday’s game could not have started any better. A five-play touchdown drive, a three-and-out by the defense and another quick score put the Wildcats up by 14 less than four minutes into the game.
"You get the momentum going, kids are flying around. Kids are having fun, making big plays both offensively and defensively," said Eastmont Head Coach Michael Don. "We threw the ball well, we ran the ball well, and it was awesome to see."
Friday’s matchup found Eastmont squaring off against the Davis Pirates. Coming into the game, Eastmont was coming off five wins in a six-game span. In those five victories, the Wildcards averaged a 30-point margin of victory, while their lone loss against Moses Lake was by 8 points.
The game’s final score was a 36-8 Eastmont victory. The Wildcat’s 29-point lead against Davis heading into the half nearly matched their recent average victory margin.
The win improved the Wildcats’ record to 7-2 on the year while the Pirates record dropped to 4-5 with the loss.
Throughout the night, the Pirates had no answer for the Wildcats rushing attack, with Eastmont picking up chunks of yards on the ground.
"That's kind of what we do, we run the ball. Early on, we actually wanted to throw the ball a little bit more to try and loosen them up, and it worked," Don said. "We were able to complete the ball over the top and get a lot of completions early with Luke (Gale)."
Eastmont found the endzone three times in the first quarter, all on the ground, to take a 21-0 lead into the second quarter. Junior Austin Ruffins was the ball carrier for two of the scores, with sophomore Gunnar Peterson tacking on the third touchdown.
The second quarter started much the same way for the Wildcats, with senior Ivan Corona finding the endzone on the ground on senior night. A two conversion by the Wildcats increased their lead to 29-0 with 10 minutes left in the half.
"Once we got we got them loosened up, we were able to run the ball more as we got going," Don said.
That score held for the remainder of the quarter, with the Wildcats taking a commanding lead into the locker room. In all, three ball carriers scored Eastmont rushing touchdowns in the first half of the game.
All three phases of the game went the Wildcats' way in the first half, with the offense scoring four times and the defense shutting out the Pirates. On special teams, Gale sidestepped a defender on fourth and forever before punting a ball that eventually rolled to the six-yard line.
To open the second half, Eastmont’s defense got in on the action again, recovering a fumble and giving the ball back to an explosive offense. Corona immediately took advantage of the turnover, juking several defenders on the way to a big run.
On the drive, Peterson matched Ruffins and scored his second rushing touchdown of the night to take a 36-0 lead.
The Wildcats’ offensive pace slowed in the second half, with a consistent rushing attack keeping the clock moving for much of the third quarter. The score held steady at 36-0 going into the fourth quarter and would remain the same for the remainder of the game.
The Pirates' lone score of the night came with just under two minutes left in the fourth quarter. A two-point conversion made the score 36-8.
"We got to get better at finishing. We had a really good first half, and the second half was kind of up and down," Don said. "I'd say part of it is because we're just going straight run game because we're up by quite a bit."
Don said he also needs to do a better job getting the offense prepped for the second half.
Eastmont will close out their regular season on the road next Friday against West Valley in Yakima.