Eastmont High starting pitcher Brittany Howe delivers a pitch in the early innings of the first game of a doubleheader against West Valley Yakima Friday at Sterling Junior High School. Howe stuck out 15 batters. The Wildcats won the first game against West Valley 4-3 and the second 12-1.

EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont High School softball team was ranked 13th in the state, on a five-game winning streak, and in a three-way battle for Big Nine supremacy when it hosted one of those other teams, West Valley (Yakima), for a doubleheader on Friday.

After a narrow 4-3 win handed West Valley’s (8-2, 10-6) its first league loss of the season, Eastmont (8-0, 13-3) spun that momentum three-fold into Game 2, giving West Valley not only its second league loss, but doing so by the largest margin West Valley has seen this season, 12-1.

Benoit Eastmont High's Hallie Pierce watches the softball find space by a defender on an error as she drives in two runs during the first game of a doubleheader against West Valley Yakima Friday at Sterling Junior High School.
Eastmont High's Jenna Hersh looks to her dugout as she celebrates a double during the first game of a doubleheader against West Valley Yakima Friday at Sterling Junior High School. Hersh had three hits in the first game.


Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

