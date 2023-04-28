Eastmont High starting pitcher Brittany Howe delivers a pitch in the early innings of the first game of a doubleheader against West Valley Yakima Friday at Sterling Junior High School. Howe stuck out 15 batters. The Wildcats won the first game against West Valley 4-3 and the second 12-1.
Benoit Eastmont High's Hallie Pierce watches the softball find space by a defender on an error as she drives in two runs during the first game of a doubleheader against West Valley Yakima Friday at Sterling Junior High School.
Eastmont High's Jenna Hersh looks to her dugout as she celebrates a double during the first game of a doubleheader against West Valley Yakima Friday at Sterling Junior High School. Hersh had three hits in the first game.
EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont High School softball team was ranked 13th in the state, on a five-game winning streak, and in a three-way battle for Big Nine supremacy when it hosted one of those other teams, West Valley (Yakima), for a doubleheader on Friday.
After a narrow 4-3 win handed West Valley’s (8-2, 10-6) its first league loss of the season, Eastmont (8-0, 13-3) spun that momentum three-fold into Game 2, giving West Valley not only its second league loss, but doing so by the largest margin West Valley has seen this season, 12-1.
“It was a great first game,” Eastmont head coach Cliff Johnson said. “There was really good pitching on both sides, good hitting, and timely defense. We felt lucky to get those four runs.”
Eastmont scored all four runs before the third inning and shut out West Valley until the last inning when the Rams scored all three of its runs. Eastmont scored four runs off of five hits and West Valley scored three runs off of seven hits, one of which was a home run.
Hallie Pierce led Eastmont with two RBIs and Elizabeth Heinz followed with another. Jenna Hersh went 3-for-3.
The Wildcats, in Game 2, continued to hit the ball with abandon and worked the bases. Its defense was solid, especially from the mound.
“Heinz got us the win in that game,” Johnson said. “She pitched us out of a lot of jams.”
One notable moment showed the depth of the Wildcats’ lineup after the Rams intentionally walked Brittany Howe. Ellise Hoben was next to the plate and to West Valley’s chagrin, she belted a homer.
“It’s nice to have those options in the lineup and come out with two wins,” Johnson said. “Now it's between us and Moses Lake.”
Eastmont plays at Sunnyside for a doubleheader on Friday at 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
