CASHMERE — Eastmont split its tennis dual with the Cashmere Bulldogs Wednesday afternoon.
The boys won all of their matches, sweeping the Bulldogs 5-0, but the girls lost all of their matches, getting swept 5-0 against a Cashmere girls’ team that is one of the best in the state.
“They were really impressive,” Eastmont head coach Jamie Carter said after the dual. “We finally had a full team and it didn’t matter, I give all the credit in the world to Cashmere. The nice thing is we had Elise Bickford play her first No. 1 singles match. She had never played tennis till three weeks ago but has already worked her up to No. 1 singles. Our top players were playing doubles, but boy Elise is coming along. The score doesn’t indicate how many great rallies she had with Lauren (Kert).”
Kert and her older sister Aleah, both daughters of Cashmere head coach Trevor Kert, won the 1A state doubles championship in 2019. Their older brother Tyler, who graduated from Cashmere a year prior, won the 1A state singles title in 2018 along with Aleah. So the Kert’s have a fairly strong tennis pedigree.
Faith, the youngest of the Kert household, plays behind Lauren as Cashmere No. 2 singles and beat Eastmont Rachel Marquis (6-0, 6-0). Lauren won her match over Bickford (6-0, 6-1).
“Lauren and Faith, man they have so much game,” Carter said. “I sometimes joke about it being the Cashmere Kert’s because they have four kids and they are all really good tennis players.”
Cashmere’s Elli Martin beat Eastmont’s Alexis Baird (6-3, 6-2) and the doubles pairings of Katelyn Cooper/Lexington Neu and Miranda Sites/Sophie Graybill bested the Wildcats’ Elena Tucker/Kaitlyn Karasek (6-1, 6-3) and Elly Little/Maddie Eaton (6-4, 6-1).
Since the Wildcats were playing in Cashmere, they abided by 1A rules with just five matches instead of the typical seven played at 4A.
The Eastmont boys dominated Cashmere in their matches with only one going to three sets.
Nolan Carter, Jamie’s son, beat Cashmere’s Kane Andrus (6-2, 6-4), Tad Patrick topped Zeke Lewis (6-1, 6-3) and Emmett Anderton dropped only one set in his win over JJ Groner (6-0, 6-1). In the doubles matches, Eastmont’s Jake Pearsons/Logan West flattened Cashmere’s pairing of Julian Hernandez/Kyle Carney (6-1, 6-0) before Abram/Hector Rodriguez outlasted Luis Morelos/Braden Stoffel (6-7, 6-0, 6-3) to complete the sweep.
“Everyone was super solid today,” Carter said. “Nolan had a good match against Kane but probably the highest level match of the day was the No. 2 doubles match that we came back to win in three sets. That was the first time Hector and Abram (no relation) have done that. Even though they are juniors, it’s more like sophomores tennis-wise since they didn’t get a season last year. But they’ve stepped in and played great so far. Overall, I was very happy with how the boys competed today.”
Eastmont will get a few days to practice before challenging Chelan in a dual Saturday at home. The Goats are planning to play Wenatchee at 9 a.m., before crossing the bridge to take on Eastmont at 2 p.m. Cashmere gets Omak this Saturday at home. First serve in Cashmere is at 9 a.m.
“It’ll be fun. I used to coach up in Entiat so we would battle with Chelan all the time and I look forward to seeing (Chelan head coach) Marty Rothlisberger. I have a ton of respect for him as a coach and he always seems to manufacture a good team every year.”