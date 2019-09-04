EAST WENATCHEE – The pool is still under construction, but the season goes on for the Eastmont Wildcats, who for the time being have been forced to share Wenatchee’s pool as their own is being renovated.
Head coach Darcy Bruggman, now in her seventh season at the helm, is just thankful to have some time in the water as her Wildcats get ready for the start of the 2019 season.
“We have late practice times but we are thankful Wenatchee is letting us be in their water and have some pool time,” Bruggman said Tuesday. “We’re just glad to get in the water.”
This season the Wildcats will be interspersed with a mix of juniors and freshmen.
“We have a lot of depth at the junior class, which is our biggest in terms of numbers, and freshman,” Bruggman said. “We’re very fortunate to see a lot of ninth graders and being a teacher at the middle school, there were some girls that expressed interest last year. It’s good to see some of those freshmen and the juniors coming back are all strong girls.”
The overall goal this year, aside from winning league, is to send all three relay teams to state. Last year Eastmont sent two, but the Wildcats believe all three varsity teams can qualify.
“It’s all about making those times,” Bruggman said. “Those girls are so steady.”
The Wildcats still have a couple weeks to fine tune a few things with their first meet not until next Thursday at the Moses Lake Pentathlon, which gets underway at 4 p.m.
Eastmont then has the Wenatchee Invite before beginning league with a combined meet against Davis and Ike at home on Thursday, September 19.
“I just want the Eastmont girls to stand tall and get out there and race,” Bruggman said. “It makes us all better when we push each other in a good matchup and we’ll get to face some swimmers that we don’t typically get to swim against when we face Ellensburg and Pullman at the Wenatchee Invite.”