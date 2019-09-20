WENATCHEE — It was a good day in the pool for the Eastmont Wildcat girls on Thursday as they beat Eisenhower and Davis in their first Big 9 meet of the season. Eastmont beat Eisenhower 115 to 67, and Davis 117.9 to 66.
The meet was held at the Wenatchee High School pool, since the Eastmont pool is undergoing renovations.
“We did really well. Davis had some swimmers with experience but we definitely were able to win those meets by quite a bit. It was a great day,” said Eastmont Head Coach Darcy Bruggman.
The top performer for Eastmont was junior standout Emma Knott who made state qualifying time in the 100 freestyle. Her time of 53.95 was just off the school record of 53.07 which has stood since 1992.
“She did a phenomenal job. She gave it her all. She really smashed the time,” Bruggman said of Knott. “She is just a phenomenal athlete. She is a humble, quiet young lady. When she gets in the water, she is a competitor. It is fun to watch.”
The freshmen and juniors are the biggest groups on the team, Bruggman said.
Twins Rachel and Lauren Marquis went 1-2 in the 100 breaststroke. Olga Murillo won the 100 back. Eastmont went one, two, three in the 200 free.
“It was the first time out there for our new swimmers. We have five divers returning and three freshmen. They are proving to be strong competitors,” Bruggman said.
On Tuesday, Eastmont hosts rival Wenatchee, at the Wenatchee pool. The Panthers are one of the top teams in the state.
“We want to keep that point total down. They have 11 seniors. They have a lot of depth with year round swimmers. Just amazing. The Dressels are unbelievable,” Bruggman said.