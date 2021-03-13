EAST WENATCHEE — Not every game’s final score is a true indicator of how the game went.
When Eastmont’s girls’ soccer team met Cascade’s out on their home field Saturday afternoon, the Wildcats left with a 3-0 victory.
If you just saw that result, that would negate all the effort it took to get those goals, some of which were particularly skilled.
They fought much of the game in the midfield. No team could hold possession too long before the other swooped in and broke it up just to have the favor returned seconds later.
Every threat that broke through, from either team, was cleared out by their defense.
“Our defense did a pretty good job,” Cascade Head Coach Javier Reyna said. “Our game plan is to always win the ball first and keep possession. We worked really hard to get the ball away from Eastmont, but at times we would also give it away a little too easy. That’s something we need to work on.”
The first goal came for the Wildcats around the 19th minute, when Kendall Flanagan received a through pass on the ground and sent it low and to the left, just past the keeper.
“We came out a little flat,” Eastmont Head Coach Vidal Hurtado said. “We weren't able to create as clear of opportunities as we have for the last four games. We did create some opportunities but not as often as we’d like. That says something about Cascade’s team being able to hold it down.”
After their first goal, the Wildcats’ body language changed. Their energy picked up and could hold possession a little longer. This created more shots on goal, but Cascade’s keeper was always another tough obstacle.
“Our keeper has saved us a couple of times,” Reyna said.
Before the half, Eastmont’s second goal came. The referee whistled Cascade for a penalty, and awarded the Wildcats a free-kick right outside the box. Eastmont’s Jayden Brown stepped up. She sent the ball high over the clustered defense, and the ball had just enough power to break through the keeper’s outstretched fingertips and into the goal.
The second half was tighter.
Each team created opportunities but both back lines snuffed out anything that came in close.
That last goal came in the 78th minute, catching the Kodiaks napping. A beautifully crossed pass from Ellie Prazer met an equally beautiful finish from Rylee Fischer to take the game 3-0.
“The final goal is something we’ve been able to do this season,” Hurtado said. “We weren’t able to play through the final third of the field as much as I wanted us to. But hats off to our defenders, another clean sheet for them. We got the win.”
Even with the loss, Reyna said he was happy with how the girls played.
“They were able to move the ball around well (and) caught us off guard a couple of times,” he said. “It took us a minute, especially in the first half, but then the girls got it and we started fighting back and forth. Eastmont is a strong team. They have one of the best coaches in North Central Washington.”
Eastmont plays Quincy at home this Tuesday, Mar. 16 at 7 p.m.
Cascade plays Moses Lake at home this Tuesday, Mar. 16 at 7 p.m.