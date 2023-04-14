Eastmont HS logo.png

WENATCHEE — Eastmont tennis hosted Davis at the Wenatchee Racquet and Athletic Club on Thursday and each walked away with a win. The Eastmont girls beat Davis 6-1 while the boys fell 7-0.

“There were strong performances from all against Davis today,” Eastmont head coach Hannah Veteto said.



