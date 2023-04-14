WENATCHEE — Eastmont tennis hosted Davis at the Wenatchee Racquet and Athletic Club on Thursday and each walked away with a win. The Eastmont girls beat Davis 6-1 while the boys fell 7-0.
“There were strong performances from all against Davis today,” Eastmont head coach Hannah Veteto said.
Elise Bickford, who has only given up three games since the season started, continued to plow through her competition at the No. 1 singles matches.
At the No. 2 doubles position, Valerie McCray swept her opponent in two sets, 6-2 and 6-0. It was her first time competing in that position.
As the No. 3 single and new to the sport, Kiemy Huber won her match after three difficult sets. Also, every Eastmont doubles team won their matches in straight sets.
The boys had a different experience, but they didn’t lack in effort. One of the best boys' matches of the day came at the number-one singles position. Eastmont’s Josh Anantatmula fought to extend the match to three sets but came up a little short.
Eastmont hosts Moses Lake at the Wenatchee Racquet and Athletic Club on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
