WENATCHEE — Eastmont hosted Moses Lake at the Wenatchee Racquet and Athletic Club on Tuesday, and though a few tennis matches were close, the Wildcat girls dominated the Mavericks in a clean sweep, 7-0. The Moses Lake boys returned the favor with a sweep of their own, 7-0.

“Strong performance from all the girls,” said Eastmont head coach Hannah Veteto.



