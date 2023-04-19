WENATCHEE — Eastmont hosted Moses Lake at the Wenatchee Racquet and Athletic Club on Tuesday, and though a few tennis matches were close, the Wildcat girls dominated the Mavericks in a clean sweep, 7-0. The Moses Lake boys returned the favor with a sweep of their own, 7-0.
“Strong performance from all the girls,” said Eastmont head coach Hannah Veteto.
Eastmont’s No. 2 doubles team, Kelly Tucker and Giselle Delgado, battled back after losing the second set to win the third, 6-4. And their No. 3 doubles team, Emily Suydam and Kieumy Huber, had a similar show of resilience.
“Both girls were aggressive at the net which attributed to their success,” Veteto said.
For the boys, one of the best matches of the day was the No. 2 singles and No. 3 singles matches.
Braden Vaughan fought hard as Eastmont’s No. 2. That wasn’t more obvious than in the first set. He made smart plays and his groundstrokes were steady but ultimately he fell to Moses Lake’s Caleb Dickinson after a tiebreaker, 7-5.
Eastmont’s Gabriel Torres lost the first set of the No. 3 singles match but rallied to win the second in a tiebreaker, 7-5. The third set went to Moses Lake.
“Despite a tough loss and windy weather,” Veteto said. “The boys fought hard.”
Eastmont plays at West Valley on Thursday at 3 p.m.
