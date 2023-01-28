EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont basketball hoped to make it a three-peat victory over Wenatchee this season when they hosted the Panthers Friday night. It nearly wasn’t, but the Wildcats showed resolve and won 59-48.
Their last two meetings had been blowouts, and the Wildcats' only league wins thus far.
Wenatchee had shown measured improvements late in the season, and Eastmont had been on a two-game losing streak. Maybe it was the Panthers' chance to narrow the gap, and possibly find their first league win.
The first half showed signs it could happen. When Eastmont’s half-court trap earned them a few turnovers, they sacrificed a climbing surge of fouls that put the Panthers on the free-throw line, and Wenatchee took advantage.
“Basketball is an emotional game,” Eastmont Head Coach Kishaun Williams said. “It’s about who gets in their head first. It’s a rivalry game. We were in our heads a little too much.”
Their first few points were built off the press break, but where the Panthers shined was from the foul line.
“We were too aggressive. I should have dropped them back into man-to-man,” Williams said.
Both shot 100 percent from the line in the first quarter, but in the second, Wenatchee hit eight of 10 to get their offense going.
There were three lead changes in the first half. One stretch found the Panthers with a four-point lead. Eastmont showed their grit by forcing more turnovers, converting in transition, or from the free throw line. They held a slight lead at half 26-24.
The Wildcats adjusted in the second half. Despite surges of offense from Karsyn Garcia Miller, the game’s top scorer.
Eastmont held and built their largest lead to 12. Wenatchee, at times, clawed it back. The Wildcats defense was just too aggressive and forced too many turnovers.
“I knew this game was going to be tough,” Williams said. “They know everything we do, and that was the best Wenatchee has played. I’m glad we got away with a win.”
Noelia Johnson led Eastmont with 11 points, and Bella Otterstetter and Austyn Sotherlund added nine and eight, respectively. Ten Wildcats scored in the game.
For Wenatchee, Miller led with 16 points. Maren Stuber followed with eight and Zayli Stegeman finished with six. The Panthers had eight scorers on the night.
Eastmont improves to 3-5 in league play. Wenatchee is now 0-9 in league games.
Eastmont travels to Sunnyside Saturday for a 4:45 p.m. tipoff. Wenatchee hosts Davis Saturday at 4:45 p.m.
