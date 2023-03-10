WENATCHEE — A tie is a better way to start the season than a loss, and because of early season field conditions, Eastmont boys soccer held their opener at the Apple Bowl on Friday afternoon.

Eastmont beat the Mead Panthers last year 1-0, but this year it ended in a draw 2-2.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?