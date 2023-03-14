MOSES LAKE — The rain and cold at the annual Moses Lake Girls Golf Invite on Monday afternoon did nothing to hamper the Eastmont Wildcats. They thrived. Just two tournaments into the season, they beat 15 other teams to claim the top spot with a score of 178.

“We were quite surprised,” Eastmont Head Coach Pat Welch said. “I was proud of our consistency. A couple of girls shot a little higher than Hanford. They did great today.”



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?