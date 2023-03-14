MOSES LAKE — The rain and cold at the annual Moses Lake Girls Golf Invite on Monday afternoon did nothing to hamper the Eastmont Wildcats. They thrived. Just two tournaments into the season, they beat 15 other teams to claim the top spot with a score of 178.
“We were quite surprised,” Eastmont Head Coach Pat Welch said. “I was proud of our consistency. A couple of girls shot a little higher than Hanford. They did great today.”
For Eastmont, Cloe Roberts scored a 98. Lily Weigel scored a 99, and both Layni Schmutzler and Kyndal Reasor scored a 104. These four scores were in the top 10 out of 58 other competitors.
“I’m excited about the way they played,” Welch said. “It's a work in progress. We are so young. Of our top players, only one is a senior. It's early in the season and we're hoping to be better as time goes on.”
Also, Anissa Holman scored 123 and Savanna Phillips scored 118.
Wenatchee wasn’t too far behind. As a team, they placed fifth with a score of 208. Jaycie Moubray led the Panthers with the fourth-best score of the tournament — a 96.
“It was an up and down round for her,” Wenatchee Head Coach Doug Merrill said. “It was our first time on grass, no driving range or anything. She went from a triple bogey to a birdie. She turned it around.”
Eva Phillipi followed with 117 and Mae Eifert finished with 144.
“Eastmont has a really strong team,” Merrill said. “We have only two with varsity experience. It’s a rebuilding year, but we have 19 golfers and they’ll get a lot of experience.”
Wenatchee Head Coach Doug Merrill is in his 28th year of coaching girls' golf, making him the longest-serving coach in a single sport in Wenatchee High School history. Over the last ten years, Merrill has watched his team win the league championship six times.
Eastmont will host Wenatchee and other schools for the Wenatchee Valley Invite at Rock Island Golf Course Friday at 11 a.m.
