EAST WENATCHEE — Karinne Davis is in her second year as the Wildcats head volleyball coach, which means everything will come easy this season.
Just kidding. But things will be easier, especially for the returning girls who now know what to expect and have been training during the summer.
“We had a lot more summer things that more girls were apart of and they were anxious and ready to go,” Davis said Monday. “We added more weight lifting and some agility training last year, and the girls have been asking if we were going to do that again. Which is refreshing for me because they saw how much it benefited them last season. They’ve been chomping at the bit to get going this year.”
The Wildcats lost six seniors from last years’ squad but will return five and have a senior transfer from California (Riley Hoff) along with a collection of fresh faces.
“It’s been a good transition for me and the girls seem to click well,” Davis said. “They are all ready and I’m anxious to see the level of play. The girls have chemistry on and off the court.”
While senior Britt Vaughn continues to recover from knee injury she suffered during the basketball season Davis expects to lean on Hoff and Ashlynn Grasseth in the middle.
“She’s only improved and been amazing to watch,” Davis said. “We should have a very strong front line and should be solid throughout every rotation.”
Eastmont plays in their jamboree on Saturday at Wenatchee and will open the season at home against Ellensburg next Thursday at 7 p.m.
“I’m hoping to see where our weaknesses are still (this weekend) or areas that need a little more work,” Davis said.
The big one though is in two weeks when Eastmont travels to Yakima to take on the defending state champion West Valley Rams.
“West Valley lost a few girls but you can never underestimate them,” Davis said.