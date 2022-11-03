221001-sports-prepfootballroundup 06.JPG
Buy Now

Eastmont High's Josh Leonhardt evades a Sunnyside defender's tackle in a Sept. 30 game at Wildcat Stadium.

EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont football sits on top of the Big 9 Conference, sharing the ‘22 championship with Sunnyside.

With another impressive regular season behind them, they’re about to take their first step into the playoffs against Richland. A Big 9-Mid-Columbia regional crossover matchup. Loser out.