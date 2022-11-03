EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont football sits on top of the Big 9 Conference, sharing the ‘22 championship with Sunnyside.
With another impressive regular season behind them, they’re about to take their first step into the playoffs against Richland. A Big 9-Mid-Columbia regional crossover matchup. Loser out.
Last year the Wildcats matched up with Eastlake post season and their playoff push was cut short. That didn’t leave Eastmont head coach Mike Don lamenting their future.
“I knew last year's seniors would be tough to replace. This class has been unbelievably strong. We’re a young team, returning 16 or 17 kids that have starting experience, which is why I think we keep getting better and better,” Don said.
The Wildcats have three senior captains and two juniors. Don believes they’ve been great assets, who continually grow and learn. “We’ll go as far as they’ll take us,” Don said.
To a team that’s used to winning, beginning the ’22 season with two painfully close losses to Mead and Timberline could derail your season. But it didn’t.
“After those losses, I thought we had potential,” Don said. “Offensively we needed to iron a few things out. Once we did, we exploded, averaging around 40 points a game since.”
Having a few key players return off the injured list, and other players settle into their roles changed the season’s trajectory. Their next two games were blowout wins.
Eastmont, however, wasn’t through being challenged when their next game delivered another loss, against Sunnyside. “We struggled with the moment,” Don said. “You can’t make mistakes against Sunnyside.”
This was around the start of the smoke season. Air quality forced some teams indoors making it difficult to practice true football scenarios.
“I think we only had six outdoor practices in six weeks. Once we got back on the field we worked things out,” Don said.
The Wildcats went on to win their next three games. The last one by a Hail Mary in the game's final play.
“The kids are beginning to see the fruits of their labor. Most think a game is over when you have to go over 80 yards with only seconds on the clock, but our kids ability to battle back was amazing,” Don said.
Eastmont is confident going into the playoffs. If you count the COVID season, they’ve won four of the last five league titles, but they know Eastern Washington football is competitive.
“We’re excited to compete against good teams,” Don said. “Richland is good. The games they’ve lost were close. They remind me of us. Been in a lot of dogfights. They’re talented.”
