Eastmont senior Logan Schneider beats his man right off the snap before making a one-handed catch down the sideline to close out the teams' 1-on-1 drill Tuesday. Head coach Mike Don thinks Schneider is going to have a big year paying both ways for the Wildcats.
EAST WENATCHEE — With just a day remaining until kickoff, the Eastmont Wildcats are making their final preparations before Friday’s season-opener against Central Valley.
It figures to be a battle.
The Wildcats have a lot of promise coming into the season behind sophomore quarterback Luke Gale but Central Valley has been one of the top teams in 4A the last few seasons.
“We’re excited,” Wildcats head coach Mike Don said after practice Wednesday. “It’s going to be a great test for us to see where we are at. We’ve done really well in league the last three years, losing only one game; we’re trending in the right direction. We went out and scheduled two big-time opponents that have been ranked pretty high in years past (Central Valley included), so we’ll find out if we can compete pretty quick.”
The Wildcats played their jamboree this past weekend and exhibited both some positives and negatives, Don said.
“That is why you do those things,” Don said. “I thought we were really physical; we just had a few things to clean up mentally. Honestly, we might be able to throw the ball a little more than we have in years past. We have some guys that can go up and get the (ball). Defensively, we return nine starters and offensive we have eight, so we have a lot of guys coming back. I feel really good with where we are. It should be fun. If we can throw the ball with what we do running, we should be pretty dangerous.”
Don said Gale has made a tremendous jump over the offseason, but he’s also been impressed with senior Logan Schneider, who he plans to play on both sides of the ball.
“He has really done a great job for us and he’s going to be dangerous,” he said. “We’re just trying to get the young guys up to par and get rolling. Hopefully we can continue to build on what we had last year.”
Eastmont topped cross bridge rival Wenatchee in each of the last four seasons, and, aside from last year’s wash, the Wildcats have made the playoffs in both of their last two seasons. The feeling is that Eastmont will have another chance to make the playoffs this season. The Wildcats just need to get through the first three weeks and build some momentum before meeting Wenatchee on Sept. 24.
Kickoff at Eastmont Stadium on Friday is at 7 p.m. Fans will need to purchase tickets on Ticket Spicket because there will be no cash purchases at the gate. Tickets will go live at 12:01 a.m. on Friday.
