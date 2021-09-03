EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont Wildcats football team pretty much dominated the Central Valley Bears on Friday night, but the gritty Bears would not quit and made it a game at the end.
The Wildcats had to hold the Bears from scoring a two-point conversion with just seconds left in the game to preserve the win.
Eastmont is playing three Greater Spokane League teams to start the season and they survived the first match up with their usual solid defense and stout running game.
The game started with an Eastmont fumble on the opening kickoff, giving Central Valley the ball on the Wildcats 21-yard line. The defense came up big with sack-fumble to stop the drive.
On the next Bear possession, defensive back Logan Schneider came up with the interception, giving Eastmont the ball the CV 44-yard line. That set up the first Wildcat touchdown, a 13-yard run by sophomore Gunnar Peterson.
Eastmont led 7-0.
Another Central Valley miscue set up the next Eastmont touchdown. The Bears punting from deep in their end hiked the ball over the punter’s head. The Wildcats took over the Bear 13-yard line and on the first play, junior Ivan Corona ran for the score to put Eastmont up 14-0.
Central Valley came back on their next possession with an 8-play, 80-yard drive aided by a couple of Eastmont penalties. Junior Zac Abshire ran 4-yards for the score.
Central Valley cut the lead to 14-7.
Eastmont’s first possession of the second quarter saw them rumble 77-yards in four plays. Corona ripped off a 54-yard run for the touchdown. The Wildcats pushed the lead to 21-7.
The Wildcats added another score just before halftime, an 11-play, 63-yard drive as sophomore Austin Ruffin ran 12-yards for the TD. Eastmont missed the extra point but lead 27-7 at the half.
CV drove down to the Eastmont 11-yard line to start the second half, but the Wildcats defense forced to give the ball up on downs. Next Eastmont possession, a fumble gave the Bears the ball on the Wildcat 40-yard line.
Next play, CV quarterback Luke Abshire fired a 40-yard TD to Hudson Dayton to cut the lead to 27-14.
Eastmont’s next score was set up when CV tried a fake punt which set up another score as quarterback Luke Gale connected with Logan Schneider for the 15-yard touchdown. With the point after missed, that made the score 33-14.
The Bears came right back with a seven-play, 80-yard drive, as Abshire hit Dylan Gravelle from 15-yards for the touchdown. The 2-point conversion cut the lead to 33-22.
After Eastmont was forced to punt, CV scrambled for another score to cut the lead to 33-25. After the onside kick attempt, the Wildcats drove to the CV 10-yard line but fumbled.
The Bears drove down the field for the touchdown with only 17-seconds left. A two-point conversion would tie the game, but the CV runner was stopped short.
Eastmont prevailed 33-31.
The Wildcats improve to 1-0 with a game at Gonzaga Prep next Friday. CV falls to 1-0.