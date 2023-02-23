FEDERAL WAY — Over the weekend, while the 4A State Swimming Finals were under way at the King County Aquatic Center, a former Wenatchee head coach was honored.

James Elwyn, who died from cancer in 2020, was inducted into the Washington Interscholastic Aquatic Coaches Hall of Fame because of his numerous contributions to swimming and diving. He was Wenatchee's head coach for 16 years.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

