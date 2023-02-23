FEDERAL WAY — Over the weekend, while the 4A State Swimming Finals were under way at the King County Aquatic Center, a former Wenatchee head coach was honored.
James Elwyn, who died from cancer in 2020, was inducted into the Washington Interscholastic Aquatic Coaches Hall of Fame because of his numerous contributions to swimming and diving. He was Wenatchee's head coach for 16 years.
While head coach, between the boys’ and girls’ dual meet records, Elwyn and Wenatchee went 198-23-1, earning an overall winning percentage of 89.2% in the league.
The boys won seven League Championships in 16 years, and the girls won 11 in 15 years. The boys earned half of all District Championships in 16 years, and the girls won 13 out of 15.
The boys had six top-10 State finishes, and the girls earned 11. He helped the boys earn three state Championships and All-American honors for the boys in individual events and one relay team. The girls had two individual State Champions and three individual All-Americans.
Elwyn’s list of achievements is long. He was a four-time Big 9 Swim Coach of the Year for the boys and seven times for the girls. He was Washington Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association’s Coach of the Year once for the girls and twice for the boys.
He also served as President of WISCA until he passed.
His legacy continues after Wenatchee renamed the WHS pool the James Elwyn Aquatic Center and with the Wenatchee swimming and diving program, which continues to dominate the Big 9, and who have just placed in the top 10 at State for the seventh straight year.
It also carries on in his wife, Kathy, who continues to coach within the program, and their son, Austin, who has been named 2022/2023 Big 9’s Swimmer of the Year.
