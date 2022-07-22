Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The runners approach the starting line for the most popular race of the season at Emerald Downs. The excitement is palpable as thousands of fans eagerly await the start.

The noise of the crowd drowns the announcer’s voice as the race begins. It only gets louder until the winning corgi crosses the finish line.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?