PEORIA, Ariz. — The sweat was still coming off the forehead of Emerson Hancock and he was still trying to process his three "inning" outing during Thursday's live batting practice sessions on the main back field of the Mariners complex.

Facing Mariners regulars Teoscar Hernandez, AJ Pollock and J.P. Crawford in his first two innings and backup catcher Tom Murphy and minor league invites Colin Moran and Jack Larsen in the final inning, Hancock liked what he saw from his sinking changeup that generated swings and misses. He felt the command of his breaking pitches — a slider and slower curve — could've been a little better and admitted that a couple of hard-hit fastballs were misplaced.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?